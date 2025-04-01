Petal’s “Millionaire” Mart

History was made in the Magnolia State when Petal Food Mart sold the highest-winning Mississippi Lottery ticket ever Feb. 10, 2025. It was a Powerball ticket matching all five Double Play white balls plus the Double Play Powerball, winning the game’s $10 million jackpot, making one player an instant millionaire and putting the small-town convenience store in the spotlight.

The accomplishment marked the largest win in Mississippi Lottery history, and nationally, it’s the fifth Double Play jackpot winner of the game ever.

Petal Food Mart is a family-owned business, nestled directly in the center of town off Main Street. The family owns other stores across the Pine Belt, but son Fenil Patel says the attention has been all on Petal, with the family fielding media calls, conversing with curious customers and hopeful ticket buyers eager to try their luck.

“We’ve had a $100,000 scratch-off winner before and other big wins, but this is obviously the biggest win we’ve experienced,” said Patel. “It’s exciting for the winner, of course, but it’s also exciting for our store. It feels like a win for everyone.”

Since Mississippi launched its state lottery in 2019, jackpots have steadily grown, but this was the first time a prize of this size had been claimed within the state. The winner has since claimed their prize, choosing to remain anonymous.

The historic win also boosted business at the retailer with players stopping in to buy tickets and hoping lightning strikes twice. The store received a $5,000 retailer bonus for selling the winning ticket, a well-deserved reward for being the lucky location.

“We were one of the first retailers to sign up for the Lottery after they announced we were getting one, so we’ve been selling lottery products since Day 1. We’ve definitely seen an influx of players since the big win to all our stores, not just here in Petal, so that’s exciting,” added Patel.

“This proves you don’t have to live in a big city to hit it big,” said Donald Minter, Mississippi Lottery Vice President of Sales. “Sometimes, the biggest prizes happen in the smallest places.”

As excitement continues to ripple through the community, one thing is certain: Petal Food Mart has cemented its place in Mississippi Lottery history.