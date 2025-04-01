FDLE, Hamilton SO, Jasper PD investigating suspicious death

For Immediate Release

April 1, 2025



JASPER, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and Jasper Police Department are investigating the suspicious death of Lance Michael Butler, 47, whose remains were recovered yesterday in a remote area in eastern Hamilton County.



Butler was reported missing from Jasper on March 26. He was last seen alive in the area of Second Avenue in Jasper and may also have been in the vicinity of the Cyprus Hunting Club.



On March 29, detectives located the abandoned vehicle Butler borrowed. Butler’s body was discovered on March 31, not far from the vehicle. Foul play is suspected.



A joint homicide investigation has been initiated, and the FDLE, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and Jasper Police Department are actively investigating.



If you have information about this case, please contact:



Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at (386) 792-1000

Florida Department of Law Enforcement at (800) 226-5630



Additional information will be provided when available. The case remains active.



