Sopranos Star Named to XSponse Parent Advisory Council

Actor and Father Joseph R. Gannascoli to Advocate for School and Community Safety

As a father, I want this kind of technology in my daughter’s school and every school in the country. Kids need to be protected.” — Joseph R. Gannascoli

LONG ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Best known for his role as Vito Spatafore in the long running hit TV HBO series, “The Sopranos,” Joseph R. Gannascoli is also a father to a 15-year-old daughter. He has long recognized that there are safety concerns in schools across America and that technology, training and awareness are critical for preventing tragedies, including violence in schools.In March of 2025, Gannascoli was named to the XSponse Parent Advisory Council (X-PAC). In this role, he will work with company’s security experts, including CEO Lee Mandel and school security advocates Ryan Petty and Andrew Pollack. Petty and Pollack both tragically lost children during the Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida in 2018.XSponse has developed a comprehensive cloud-based AI powered security ecosystem that provides enhanced detection, alerting and mass notification during emergency situations in schools, hospitals, office buildings, entertainment venues, malls and government facilities.“I have a daughter who is in high school and I want her and all her classmates to be safe. I welcome the opportunity to work with XSponse to share my concerns and to let the public, school officials, government leaders and the media know that technology exists that initiates immediate lockdowns and notifications to first responders,” said Gannascoli. “Crime and violence are major concerns in many neighborhoods and unfortunately, in schools. Even ‘safe’ communities and schools can fall victim. We must do more. This is why schools need advanced security technology like what XSponse has created to rapidly alert first responders when incidents happen. Every second counts when there are fires, medical emergencies or if there is an intruder on campus with a weapon.”XSponse created the Parent Advisory Council – X-PAC to get feedback from parents and better understand their concerns about school and community safety. The council members speak with groups and the media about safety concerns as well as the importance of using advanced technology to secure schools, malls, businesses, entertainment venues and other mass gathering locations.“We welcome Joe to our Parents Advisory Council and look forward to his input and ideas. He is a well-known actor and father; we know he will be able to assist us in sharing our message with the media, parents, school leaders and other groups,” said Lee Mandel, CEO of XSponse.“History has shown that human error creates confusion and slows response time. We have to do all we can to automate responses and get first responders to locations faster. XSponse’s Automated Response Technology uses an AI-powered, cloud-based system with wall mounted buttons, touch screens and wearable badges that only require the press of a button to automatically lock down a building and alert first responders. As a father, I want this kind of technology in my daughter’s school and every school in the country. Kids need to be protected. We can also use this technology in hospitals, office buildings or any place where there are security concerns,” added Gannascoli.To learn more about XSponse and its cloud-based security ecosystem, visit www.xsponse.com

