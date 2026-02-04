LiveSoil Introduces Microbe-Rich Living Soil That Reduces Water Usage by 60 Percent and Lowers Costs

Cornell University soil lab confirms LiveSoil reduces water use by 60%, strengthens root systems, enhances soil biology and supports growth in all environments

Using 60 percent less water creates significant value and measurable financial savings for farmers, golf courses, athletic fields, parks, and organizations concerned with water conservation” — Neil Curtis, Chief Development Officer

LONG ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LiveSoil announced today the introduction of its proprietary microbe-rich living soil following more than twelve years of research, development, field pilots, and evaluation. Independent analysis conducted by the Cornell University soil lab confirms that LiveSoil uses up to 60 percent less water than conventional soil. LiveSoil also maintains consistent moisture at the root level and supports a highly active microbial environment. LiveSoil significantly reduces water usage, helping lower bills at a time when the cost of resources are rising. In many cases, the water savings alone allow the product to pay for itself over time.LiveSoil supports Regenerative Climate Smart Agriculture (RCSA) by strengthening soil systems, improving water efficiency and enhancing long term agricultural productivity. The company’s proprietary living soil also aligns with national and international Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) focused on water conservation soil health and sustainable land use. These benefits contribute to food security, climate resilience and responsible resource management across diverse growing environments. Live soil also allows for growth even when mandated water usage restrictions are imposed.LiveSoil has launched in the Northeastern United States with a focused rollout supporting farms, golf courses, athletic fields, parks, commercial greenhouses, and other growing environments. A growing number of garden centers and retailers are also offering LiveSoil for consumers and landscapers.The product was shaped through extensive pilots, including work conducted in one of the most climate change affected and drought impacted regions of the world, the Caribbean. In this environment it delivered strong performance during a six-month period of severe drought. These successful efforts helped refine a proprietary soil blend that retains moisture efficiently while naturally allowing excess water to drain away. This flow of water reduces the potential for flooding while allowing water to replenish groundwater supplies and refill aquifers.LiveSoil is designed to integrate seamlessly into native soil, enhancing existing soil rather than replacing it. The proprietary blend is mixed directly into native soil, improving performance while preserving local soil strengths. The formula is 100 percent plant-based with billions of microbes. LiveSoil is a completely natural solution that is free of chemicals and supports long-term soil vitality.LiveSoil bonds moisture and beneficial microbes directly to the root system. This process keeps moisture where plants benefit most, improves nutrient availability, and creates a microbe rich environment that supports sustained biological activity even during periods of low water availability. The soil holds moisture like a sponge and efficiently releases excess water once saturation is reached, supporting balanced moisture conditions and healthy root development.“This product exceeded our expectations during evaluation,” said Neil Curtis, Cheif Development Officer of LiveSoil. “The Cornell University soil lab results confirmed what we had consistently observed in real world use. LiveSoil delivers meaningful water savings, stronger root systems, and healthy soil environment that performs across diverse climates. Using 60 percent less water creates significant value and measurable financial savings for farmers, golf courses, athletic fields, parks, and organizations concerned with water conservation. LiveSoil has the potential to support climate resilience goals strengthen food production and reduce water use worldwide.”LiveSoil has demonstrated proven success on championship level golf courses, where water efficiency, turf performance, and soil health are top priorities. The product has earned strong reviews from users.The company plans to expand availability through professional distribution channels and future retail opportunities as demand continues to grow. LiveSoil will demonstrate its soil at the upcoming Golf Course Superintendents Association of America Conference and Trade Show in Orlando, from February 4 to 5. Here attendees will have the opportunity to see the product in action and learn more about its water savings and other benefits.To learn more about LiveSoil, visit www.livesoilusa.com -END-About LiveSoilLiveSoil is a soil technology company focused on water efficiency and soil health. Its proprietary microbe-rich living soil is a 100 percent natural formula designed to reduce water usage by up to 60 percent while supporting strong root systems and long-term soil vitality. Developed through more than twelve years of research, field pilots, and evaluation, including work conducted in extreme heat and drought conditions, LiveSoil serves farms, golf courses, athletic fields, parks, and commercial growing environments. Product demonstrations and samples are available upon request. For more information, visit www.livesoilusa.com

