Asset Enhancement Solutions Offers Businesses the Ability to Convert IEEPA Tariff Claims to Cash on an Expedited Basis

UNIONDALE , NY, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Asset Enhancement Solutions , LLC (“AES”), a national business loan advisory firm specializing in creative financing solutions for businesses is actively assisting companies nationwide convert their IEEPA tariff claims to cash on an expedited basis. While the Supreme Court invalidated the Administration’s ability to impose tariffs under IEEPA (International Emergency Economic Powers Act), it was deliberately silent with respect to refunds. As the Administration’s stance is likely to be adversarial, it could take months if not years for businesses to receive IEEPA tariff refunds via conventional channels.For the past few months, AES has been working with Hedge Funds that have purchased IEEPA claims at a discount from businesses that required liquidity and were not willing to wait for the outcome of the Supreme Court decision. During this period AES facilitated the sale of $20 million of IEEPA tariff claims.“Prior to the Supreme Court Ruling, Hedge Funds were purchasing IEEPA tariff claims at an average of only 22% of the total claim due to the high risks involved. After the Ruling, due to mitigation of some of the uncertainty, they are currently purchasing claims at 40% to 45% of the total claim. Instead of waiting 6, 12, 24 months or even longer to receive an IEEPA tariff refund, the Hedge Funds AES works with can purchase claims within approximately 4 to 6 weeks depending on the quality of documentation assembled by the business,” said Neil Seiden, Managing Director of Asset Enhancement Solutions, LLC.Asset Enhancement Solutions is widely known for its ability to help businesses navigate complex financial and government programs. During the COVID-19 pandemic, as an agent for multiple PPP lenders, the firm successfully guided 1,500 companies with the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) application process, securing $150 million in PPP loans for these businesses. AES also assisted many businesses expedite funding of their ERC (Employee Retention Tax Credit) within 6 to 8 weeks instead of waiting 12 to 36 months to receive funds from the IRS. AES facilitated the sale of $50 million of ERC claims over the past few years with individual claims ranging from $1 million to $7 million. This experience handling complex, high-volume, documentation-intensive federal programs positions AES to successfully assist companies seeking IEEPA tariff refunds as regulatory guidance regarding the refund process emerges.For more information on how you can expedite your IEEPA tariff refund, visit-END-About Asset Enhancement Solutions, LLCAsset Enhancement Solutions is a financial advisory and consulting firm that provides capital sourcing, strategic financing and specialized funding program assistance to businesses across the United States. The firm works with organizations ranging from small businesses to large enterprises, helping them access capital, navigate complex financial programs and strengthen financial performance. AES specializes in arranging debt and equity financing for companies with challenges. These include unfavorable challenges such as operational, legal, tax, financial or liquidity issues or positive challenges such as opportunities for growth, acquisition, and long-term success. AES works with middle market companies, small businesses, and public companies. For more information www.assetenhancement.com/

