From Goodbye to Hello: Moving Expert’s Books Help Kids Embrace New Homes and New Schools

Nobody Move School Robert Esposito provides tips for selecting the right moving company Nobody Move IBA Award Cover

Author Robert Esposito introduces children’s books to ease the stress of transitions and build confidence

Children need to know they matter and that they must be an integral part of the transition process. They should be encouraged to share their concerns, and parents need to listen.” — Robert Esposito

HAUPPAUGE, NY, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moving to a new home or transitioning to a new school is one of the most emotional and challenging experiences children face. Author of the award-winning book Nobody Move (Without Reading This) and moving expert, Robert Esposito , who has helped thousands of families relocate, is addressing this need. He has developed a new series of children’s books to help elementary school students better understand and navigate change, while also providing parents, schools, and counselors with a practical tool to support and guide children through the transition.These books were created to support children at three key moments: entering a new community, moving up to elementary school, and transitioning to middle school. Each blends storytelling with guided, interactive elements that help children process emotions, stay connected, and feel more confident about what lies ahead. The emotions and anxiety children experience are often similar when transitioning from one school to another as they move up, making consistent support essential throughout each stage.“After working with thousands of families, I have seen firsthand how difficult it can be for children to adjust to new homes, schools, and communities,” said Esposito. “These books were created to address that need. Children need to know they matter and that they must be an integral part of the transition process. They should be encouraged to share their concerns, and parents need to listen.”These books are ideal for inclusion by schools and PTAs into new student welcome packets and move-up programs. Each book is customized with school-specific information, including welcome letters, key contacts, and guidance resources, creating a more personal and meaningful experience for every student.Within each book, children are encouraged to engage in activities that help them explore their new environment, reflect on what they are leaving behind, and prepare for new opportunities. Sections focus on topics such as making new friends, understanding their new community, setting goals, and expressing feelings about the transition. The result is a resource that allows students to feel welcome, build confidence, encourage self-expression, and make transitions easier.Esposito’s top stress reducing tips for parents to help children during the moving process are:Plan Early and Communicate Openly - begin conversations well in advance and create space for children to share their thoughts and concerns. Discussions early set expectations and eliminate unwanted surprises.Stay Connected With Friends Through Technology – technology plays an important role in assisting children maintain friendships after a move. Leverage technology including video calling and Facetime and other applications to keep children connected to friends. This preserves important emotional bonds and helps to reduce stress and anxiety.Involve Children in the Moving Process – parents should encourage children to be part of the planning process for the move, especially when it comes to setting up their new room. Allow them to make decisions relating to room color and placement of furniture. Explore the new community together in person or online and investigate in advance the school they will be attending and what it has to offer. exploring their new school to build excitement and a sense of ownership.Create Immediate Comfort in the New Home - Ensure personal belongings arrive early so children will be able to quickly set up their space with familiar and comforting items.Schools and PTAs have the opportunity to access customizable book bundles, including packages of 100 books with tailored content for their specific community. These bundles are designed to make the books more accessible and cost-effective while supporting welcome programs, student transitions, and broader community engagement initiatives.Families, schools, and organizations can learn more, request customization options, or place orders by visiting www.nobodymovewithoutme.com or contacting info@nobodymove.com.

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