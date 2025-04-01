DPS Names Iraqi Man as Featured Fugitive for April

AUSTIN – Texas 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrant Jassim Al-Samawi is this month’s Featured Fugitive. The reward for information leading to his arrest is increased to $6,000 during April if the tip is received this month.

Jassim Abdul Hussain Al-Samawi, 55, a criminal illegal immigrant from Iraq, has been wanted out of Tarrant Co. since August 2022 for a probation violation related to a previous arson conviction.

Al-Samawi has numerous arrests dating back to 2001 in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex area, including arrests for unlawfully carrying a weapon, arson, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a felony, burglary of a building, terroristic threat, failure to identify as a fugitive and criminal mischief. In April 2020, Al-Samawi was convicted of arson in Tarrant Co. and subsequently received 10 years’ probation. He was last arrested in June 2022 by the Alvarado Police Department in Johnson Co. for criminal mischief.

Al-Samawi is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He has tattoos on both hands, both arms and his right leg. Al-Samawi may be frequenting homeless shelters in the Fort Worth and Arlington areas. More information about Al-Samawi or updates in the event of his arrest can be found here.

Funded by the Governor’s Public Safety Office, Texas Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders or Criminal Illegal Immigrants. So far in 2025, DPS and other agencies have arrested 18 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants, including five sex offenders and five criminal illegal immigrants – with $22,000 in rewards being paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

###(HQ 2025-031)