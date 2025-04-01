Mallard Hall Estate to Host Egg Hunt Benefiting Brave Hearts, a Part of Norton Children’s Hospital.

My daughter Meadow was born with four congenital heart defects, and BraveHearts has been a steady presence for our family throughout her journey.” — Sarah Boes

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mallard Hall Estate and the Influential Leader Agency are delighted to announce a family-friendly Egg Hunt benefiting Brave Hearts at the picturesque Mallard Hall Estate on Saturday, April 19, 2025, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM EDT. This festive event promises an afternoon of fun, including an exciting egg hunt, a special appearance by the Easter Bunny and a petting zoo for children to enjoy.Brave Hearts is a support group affiliated with Norton Children's Heart Institute that connects families of children with congenital heart defects. The group offers hospital support to families during challenging times, fosters a sense of community through various activities, and advocates for advancements in pediatric heart care through fundraising efforts through the Norton Children’s Hospital Foundation. By uniting families with shared experiences, Brave Hearts aims to provide resources and support throughout their heart journeys.“As the owner of Mallard Hall Estate, I am proud to open our grounds for an egg hunt benefiting Brave Hearts. Supporting our community is an important part of what we do, and this event is more than just a fun-filled tradition. It’s a chance for our community to come together and make a difference for children and families facing extraordinary challenges. We invite everyone to join us in making a difference!” Says Annette VitaleAll proceeds from the event will support Brave Hearts and by participating, attendees will contribute to vital services and research that benefit young patients and their families within our community.“We’re so grateful to Mallard Hall Estate for choosing Brave Hearts as the beneficiary of this year’s Easter Egg Hunt,” said Sarah Boes. “As a heart mom myself, I know how meaningful it is to feel seen and supported by your community. My daughter Meadow was born with four congenital heart defects, and BraveHearts has been a steady presence for our family throughout her journey. This network helps families like mine feel less alone during hospital stays, builds real community outside the hospital walls, and raises funds to advance the care kids receive at Norton Children’s. To see a joyful event like this turned into something that also gives back – it really means a lot.”Join us on Saturday April 19, at the breathtaking Mallard Hall Estate, located at 18701 Shelbyville Rd in Fisherville, KY, for a joyful celebration benefiting Brave Hearts. Families can enjoy an afternoon filled with fun activities, including egg hunt, photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny, an interactive petting zoo. Set against the picturesque backdrop of Mallard Hall Estate, this event promises to create lasting memories while supporting critical heart care for children in our community.Tickets are available for purchase online. For more information and to secure your spot, please visit https://givebutter.com/MallardHallFamilyEggHunt

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.