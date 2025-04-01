Technomic promotes latest foodservice trends in U.S. and Canada State of the Menu reports

Differentiating the menu from competitors remains a top priority for operators looking to boost sales amid a challenging cost environment

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Technomic released its latest insight into foodservice menu trends in the U.S. and Canada, offering an expert look at limited-time offers, menu data, forecasts and recommended actions, with individual State of the Menu reports for each market.“In 2024, we saw U.S. operators do just about anything it took to drive traffic. They have been increasingly looking to special, unique and unexpected limited-time offers that will help them stand out from the competition. Expect for operators to continue to up the ante in 2025,” says Lizzy Freier, director, menu research and insights.U.S. menu trend highlights:Within limited-time offers in 2024, some of the spotlighted trends included bite-sized/mini items, multiprotein dishes and classics with a twist.Year-over-year menu item counts are up, with a particular focus on growth within specialty items across dayparts (e.g., specialty pastries, teas, breakfast toppings, etc.), luxury ingredients (e.g., truffles and wagyu), unexpected flavors (e.g., earthy and spicy) and more.Among the forecasted trends culinary controversy, with operators creating differentiation through the use of seemingly inedible, unreal ingredients, such as sea spaghetti, crab apples and mace.Recommended actions offer insight driving traffic with an innovative beverage program, unlocking customers’ definition of value and balancing quality with cost.“In Canada for 2024, differentiating menus (whether through specialty items, customizable meals or bold flavors) was the name of the game. As prices and menu counts continue to rise, expect operators to explore new avenues to stand out from competitors and appeal to consumers,” says Katie Belflower, manager, menu research and insights.Canada menu trend highlights:Key menu themes in 2024 included indulgence, such as loaded, cheesy and bacon-wrapped preparations, as well as bold flavours, including peri peri, Korean and ginger.Forecasted for 2025 is chaos cookery, with operators differentiating from competitors with shock-factor ingredients, such as lactic acid and MSG, and over-the-top mashups, like a s’mores-topped burger.Recommended actions offer support in areas of nonalcohol beverage menus, pricing, balancing health and comfort, and more.Press inquiries: info@technomic.com Subscribe to stay up to date with Technomic’s latest press-relevant insights.About TechnomicTechnomic Inc., an Informa company, was founded as a management consulting firm in 1966. Since then, Technomic’s services have grown to encompass cloud-based B2B research tools, consumer and menu trend tracking and other leading strategic research and analytic capabilities, to prioritize and size business opportunities. Our clients include food manufacturers and distributors, restaurants, retailers and multiple other business verticals aligned with the food industry that are looking to make informed decisions to support their business growth. Visit Technomic at www.technomic.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.