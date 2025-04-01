Investing in the Safety of Long Island Roadways

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the commencement of a $7 million roadway infrastructure project on Long Island aimed at enhancing the safety and mobility for pedestrians and motorists at two heavily-trafficked intersections. The project — which is part of the New York State Department of Transportation’s comprehensive “Safe System” approach toward zero deaths on state highways — will reconfigure ramps, add turning lanes and make additional improvements to create more efficient traffic flow at Exit 15 on the Southern State Parkway in Nassau County and at a multi-road junction on State Route 25 in Suffolk County. New crosswalks, curb ramps and upgraded signals will also provide greater access and enhanced safety for pedestrians.

“Safe and efficient transportation systems are important to New Yorkers’ quality of life and the well-being of local communities,” Governor Hochul said. “That is why we are making important investments to Long Island’s roadways, so that we can help motorists and pedestrians get where they need to go safely through the ‘Safe System’ approach — bringing us closer to reducing the number of fatalities on State highways to zero.”

Through the month of April, work will be underway at Exit 15 of the Southern State Parkway to reconfigure the interchange and create a single exit ramp for motorists to access Corona Avenue both northbound and southbound in the Town of Hempstead. Currently, exiting traffic utilizes separate northbound and southbound ramps that are shorter and lack a proper traffic signal to handle the more than 8,000 vehicles that use the ramps daily.

The new singular ramp will be situated where the current westbound-to-northbound ramp is located and will feature two turning lanes for southbound traffic and one for northbound. At the end of the ramp, a new, enhanced traffic signal will be installed and there will be new crosswalks, pedestrian refuge islands, and sidewalk ramps compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The connection to the westbound Southern State Parkway from Corona Avenue will also be enlarged for easier left turns to the ramp at the traffic signal and feature new signage to better direct motorists.

Later this summer, major work will also get underway at the five-way intersection in the Town of Huntington involving Jericho Turnpike (State Route 25), Broadway Greenlawn (Suffolk County Route 86), and Dix Hills Road. Improvements include:

A new right turn lane and extended left turn lane on southbound Broadway Greenlawn.

A new right turn lane on southbound Dix Hills Road.

Upgraded traffic signal and pedestrian crosswalks and sidewalk ramps

To minimize inconvenience to the public, work will be conducted during off-peak hours and at night when traffic volumes are lower. Access to all businesses will remain uninterrupted throughout the construction process.

Major work at both locations is expected to be completed by spring of 2026.

The New York State Department of Transportation has adopted a Safe System Approach toward Zero Deaths that involves designing and managing road infrastructure to keep the risk of human error low and minimizing the likelihood of fatality or serious injury during crashes.

State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “Governor Hochul’s commitment to strengthening public safety across our state is unwavering and this project on Long Island is another example of that. The improvements to these two busy intersections will streamline traffic flow, reduce delays and, most importantly, enhance safety for both motorists and pedestrians. Zero fatalities is our goal and smart transportation safety investments like this project is how we will get there.”

State Senator Mario Mattera said, “The safety of our residents is the number one priority and these enhancements on Route 25 will help improve the safety of our roads for both motorists and pedestrians. Secondly, it will enhance travel through this area and that is a welcome change. I thank Governor Hochul and the NYSDOT for making this critical investment in our infrastructure and want to express my appreciation to the hardworking and skilled men and women who will undertake the labor of these important improvements.”

Assemblymember Michaëlle Solages said, “For years, residents have voiced concerns about safety and congestion at Exit 15, and now Governor Hochul is delivering real results. These upgrades will ease traffic, reduce crashes, and make our roads safer for everyone — drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists alike. By implementing the ‘Safe System’ approach, this project brings us closer to the goal of zero highway fatalities and reflects New York State’s bold vision for a safer, more connected New York. It’s a smart investment in the well-being of our neighborhoods and a major step forward for Long Island.”

About the Department of Transportation

It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State.

Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers!

For more information, find us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, also known as X, or Instagram, or visit our website. Updates from DOT’s Long Island region are also available on X. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.