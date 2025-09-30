Climate Change and Water Quality Grant Opportunities

On the heels of Climate Week, Governor Hochul announced two grant opportunities totaling $26 million for projects that will help address the impacts of climate change and protect water quality across New York State. The State is making $24 million available to support soil health and on-farm projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and improve water quality through the Climate Resilient Farming Grant Program. In addition, $2 million is available through the State’s Ecosystem Based Management Program to assist New York’s Soil and Water Conservation Districts to protect water quality and the long-term health of the State’s waterways. These funding opportunities build on the Governor’s efforts to support programs and initiatives that combat climate change and support the preservation of our state’s natural resources.

“I’m proud that New York continues to be a leader in environmental protections, with critical funding being deployed to our farms and in our communities,” Governor Hochul said. “These are smart investments that will not only protect and improve water quality and ensure a cleaner, more resilient New York but they will also support the economic viability of our state’s agricultural industry for generations to come.”

State Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “Under Governor Hochul's leadership, New York agriculture is at the table when it comes to the preservation of our natural resources and combating the effects of climate change. Our CRF program has grown exponentially over the years, reaching more and more farmers every year, and our Ecosystem Based Management program is focused on water quality protections both on and off the farm. These grant opportunities will result in the implementation of dozens of projects across our State that will make significant improvements to the health of our waterways and soils and support the State’s climate and environmental goals.”

Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “New York’s farms and agricultural economy are on the frontlines of adapting to extreme weather and other climate impacts, and under the leadership of Governor Hochul, DEC looks forward to supporting the ongoing work of our government partners, local farmers, and environmental stakeholders to support this industry. The $26 million in funding available through the Climate Resilient Farming Grant Program and Ecosystem Based Management Program builds upon the State’s collaborative approach to promote the conservation of lands, protect water quality, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions to build a greener, more sustainable future for rural communities.”

Climate Resilient Farming Grant Program

Now in its ninth round, the Climate Resilient Farming Grant Program (CRF) helps farms reduce their operational impact on the environment and address the impacts of extreme weather events resulting from climate change. Round 9 will offer $24 million to help farm operators implement agricultural projects and make related equipment purchases that reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and support soil health and improved water quality. Projects will also help agricultural producers prepare for and better manage impacts of climate change, including severe weather events, such as increased heavy storm events, overall rainfall, and periods of drought.

The CRF Program is funded through New York’s Environmental Protection Fund and is part of the New York State Climate Action Council’s Scoping Plan, as part of New York’s investments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and increasing carbon sequestration on farms, strengthening the economy, and improving public health and the environment.

Funding is available in four tracks:

Track 1 – Livestock Management: Alternative Waste Management and Precision Feed Management

Projects will reduce methane emissions from the farm and increase the farm’s resiliency to major precipitation events.

Track 2 - Adaptation and Resiliency

Projects will help prepare agricultural producers for the impacts of a changing climate, such as flood events and drought.

Track 3 - Healthy Soils NY

Projects will improve soil health on farms and enhance a farm’s resiliency to the impacts of climate change. Soil health practices can also create carbon sinks, increase water holding capacity, and improve recycling of nitrogen by crops, mitigating greenhouse gas emissions.

Track 4 - Agricultural Forestry Management

Projects will support forest management and tree planting on agricultural lands for carbon sequestration.

Through eight rounds of funding to date, $69 million has been awarded through the CRF program to 580 on-farm projects that are estimated to deliver more than 571,807 metric tons of CO2e reduction over the expected lifespan of the projects, equivalent to removing 133,377 gas-powered cars from the road for one year.

The State's County Soil and Water Conservation Districts can apply now on behalf of farmers for these competitive grants. Proposed projects should be rooted in the Department’s Agricultural Environmental Management (AEM) process and support local AEM priorities. The application and additional information are available on the Department’s website.

Project proposals are due at 5:00 pm on Nov. 17, 2025.

Ecosystem Based Management Program

In addition to the Climate Resilient Farming Grant Program funding, $2 million is available to support on-and off-farm water quality conservation projects across the State through the Ecosystem Based Management - Stream Corridor Management Program.

The Ecosystem Based Management Program funds projects that improve water quality, reduce erosion and sedimentation, improve wildlife habitat and support the long-term health of the State’s natural riparian ecosystems.

Funding is available in four tracks:

Track 1 - Stream Channel Restoration

Track 2 - Stream Corridor Protection – Riparian Buffer Implementation

Track 3 - Storm Water Culvert and Roadside Runoff Control

Track 4 - Public Outreach and Education

The State's County Soil and Water Conservation Districts can apply for this competitive grant program, which is also funded through the New York State Environmental Protection Fund, as part of the Ocean and Great Lakes Initiative. The application and additional information are available on the Department’s website.

Project proposals are due at 4:00 pm on December 8, 2025.

New York State Soil and Water Conservation Committee Chair Matt Brower said, “These two grant opportunities will help farmers implement a variety of practices to protect the environment and address issues related to climate change. Over the years, the New York State Soil and Water Conservation Committee has seen an increase in interest from farmers when it comes to implementing such practices. We are fortunate to have the funds available to help the agricultural community.”

State Senator Michelle Hinchey said, “New York farmers are on the front lines of the climate crisis, and their ability to grow our food depends on the health of the land and water around them. State support for our farmers is vital, and programs like the Climate Resilient Farming Grant and Ecosystem-Based Management are helping them expand proven practices that protect our environment and food supply. I was proud to help champion these initiatives through the EPF, and I encourage eligible farms and conservation districts across New York to apply.”

State Senator Pete Harckham said, “New York’s farm sector, a vital part of the state’s economy, faces incredible challenges each year in regard to climate change while also endeavoring to conserve natural resources for future generations. The newly announced funding streams in the Climate Resilient Framing Grant Program will help protect crops and livestock in farms statewide, plus offer support for soil and water quality management as well—positive investments that facilitate sustenance and sustainability.”

Assemblymember Donna Lupardo said, “The Climate Resilient Farming and Ecosystem Based Management programs are important parts of New York's environmental protection and climate change response efforts. Together, these programs help lower greenhouse gas emissions, improve water quality, and boost our resilience to the effects of climate change, both on and off farm. I’m glad that New York is maintaining our commitment to these efforts despite federal cuts to these very initiatives.”

Assemblymember Deborah Glick said, “As climate change continues to impact farming communities across the United States, it’s more important than ever to ensure our farmers have the tools they need to both fight climate change and strengthen the future of agriculture in New York. These grants will provide critical funding for farmers and Soil and Water Conservation Districts to implement meaningful improvements, on and off the farm, that protect our waterways, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, enhance soil health, and mitigate the effects of severe weather. These investments will help safeguard New Yorkers, our environment, and the future of New York’s farms.”

The New York Department of Agriculture and Markets, in coordination with the New York State Soil and Water Conservation Committee, administers the Climate Resilient Farming Program and the Ecosystem Based Management Program through its Land and Water Division, which works to protect New York's land and water resources through farmland protection, farmland conservation, and proactive environmental stewardship.

The Climate Resilient Farming Program and Ecosystem Based Management Program function as part of the Agricultural Environmental Management (AEM) framework, a broader effort that helps farmers achieve higher levels of environmental stewardship and more efficient, cost-effective farming systems. County Soil and Water Conservation Districts use the AEM framework to assist interested farmers through planning and implementation to make science-based and cost-effective decisions. As a result, farmers can meet business goals while conserving the state's natural resources.

Governor Hochul’s Commitment to Climate Agenda

Under the Governor's leadership, the Fiscal Year 2025 Budget provides $81.8 million through the Environmental Protection Fund, up $4 million from last year, for agricultural programs and initiatives, such as the Ag Non-Point Program and the Climate Resilient Farming grant program, that are helping farms to implement environmentally sustainable practices and combat climate change.

This includes funding for Cornell Soil Health, a $750,000 increase for the Soil and Water Conservation Districts, and continued funding for the Climate Resilient Farming program along with the establishment of new initiatives such as the Eastern Finger Lakes Coalition, which will direct key investments into the Eastern Finger Lakes Coalition of Soil and Water Conservation Districts to support agricultural and resiliency-related projects on farms and in communities. This will also include support for farmers to invest in more cover crops, improve culverts to reduce runoff, and other investments to improve soil health and reduce water quality impairments in the region.

In addition, the voter-approved $4.2 billion Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022 is advancing historic levels of funding to update aging water infrastructure and protect water quality, strengthen communities' ability to withstand severe storms and flooding, reduce air pollution and lower climate-altering emissions, restore habitats, and preserve outdoor spaces and local farms.

New York State's Climate Agenda

New York State's climate agenda calls for an affordable and just transition to a clean energy economy that creates family-sustaining jobs, promotes economic growth through green investments, and directs a minimum of 35 percent of the benefits to disadvantaged communities. New York is advancing a suite of efforts to achieve an emissions-free economy by 2050, including in the energy, buildings, transportation, and waste sectors.