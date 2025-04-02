Premier Enterprise Solutions’ Jacqueline and Michael Lopez Named SBA’s 2025 Maryland Small Business Persons of the Year

SBA Award Highlights Commitment to Business Excellence and Community Impact

This recognition from the SBA is a tremendous honor and a testament to the dedication and hard work of the entire Premier Team.” — Michael Lopez

UPPER MARLBORO, MD, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has named Jacqueline Lopez, President, and Michael Lopez, Chief Operating Officer of Premier Enterprise Solutions, LLC (Premier), as Maryland’s Small Business Persons of the Year for 2025. This award celebrates Jacqueline and Michael’s exceptional business leadership and dedication to making a lasting impact within their community.

As an additional honor, Premier was named Suburban Maryland Small Business of the Year by the SBA’s Washington Metropolitan Area District Office, recognizing the company’s outstanding leadership and contributions to the region’s small business community.

“This recognition from the SBA is a tremendous honor and a testament to the dedication and hard work of the entire Premier Team.” said Michael Lopez, COO. “We are committed to delivering exceptional service to our clients, driving excellence in government contracting, and making a lasting impact in the communities we serve.”

Under Jacqueline and Michael’s leadership, Premier Enterprise Solutions has emerged as a top provider of innovative technology solutions and intelligence services for government and commercial clients. Their dedication goes beyond achieving business success, as they are personally committed to supporting small businesses, veterans, and educational initiatives.

Each year, the Lopezes donate tens of thousands of dollars to educational institutions and non-profit organizations that empower new leaders and support the communities they serve. Premier is also a steadfast advocate for government contractors, driving best practices and industry advancement through partnerships with organizations like the Veterans Institute for Procurement and NCMA Metro DC. In addition to these efforts, Premier remains dedicated to community initiatives such as fundraising to support personalized birthday celebrations for homeless children or providing almost 20K units of personal protective equipment to veterans' organizations and local charities.

Jacqueline and Michael Lopez will be honored alongside fifty-three state and territory winners during the SBA’s National Small Business Week (NSBW) celebration in Washington, D.C., on May 4-5, 2025. The event will culminate in the announcement of the 2025 National Small Business Person of the Year.

Premier Enterprise Solutions, LLC is an information technology and professional services firm dedicated to providing digital transformation, enterprise program management, and mission-critical support to government and commercial clients. With a commitment to excellence, innovation, and strategic partnerships, Premier delivers tailored solutions that drive operational efficiency and mission success.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.