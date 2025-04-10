Mississippi Native Jacqueline Lopez Named SBA’s 2025 Maryland Small Business Person of the Year

Jacqueline Lopez, President of Premier Enterprise Solutions

Mississippi Native Jacqueline Lopez Honored for Business Leadership and Community Impact on a National Stage

BRANDON, MS, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has named Jacqueline Lopez, President, and her business partner and spouse, Michael Lopez, Chief Operating Officer of Premier Enterprise Solutions, LLC (Premier), as Maryland’s Small Business Persons of the Year for 2025. This award is a tribute to their distinguished leadership and their unwavering dedication to their community.

As an additional honor, Premier was named Suburban Maryland Small Business of the Year by the SBA’s Washington Metropolitan Area District Office, recognizing the company’s exceptional leadership and contributions to the region’s small business community.

A proud daughter of Mississippi, Jacqueline (Redd) Lopez was born and raised in Brandon, Mississippi, where she cultivated her passion for leadership, entrepreneurship, and service. She is an alumna of the University of Southern Mississippi, where she honed the skills that would later drive her success in the government contracting industry.

“Growing up in Brandon, Mississippi, I experienced the value of hard work, resilience, and community,” said Jacqueline. “The lessons I learned from my hometown family and community shaped who I am today and continue to inspire the way I lead in business and in service.”

Under Jacqueline and Michael’s leadership, Premier Enterprise Solutions has emerged as a top provider of innovative technology solutions and intelligence services for government and commercial clients. Their dedication goes beyond achieving business success, as they are personally committed to supporting small businesses, veterans, and educational initiatives.

Each year, the Lopezes donate tens of thousands of dollars to educational institutions and non-profit organizations that empower new leaders and support the communities they serve. Premier is also a steadfast advocate for government contractors, driving best practices and industry advancement through partnerships with organizations like the Veterans Institute for Procurement and NCMA Metro DC.

In addition to these efforts, Premier remains dedicated to community initiatives such as fundraising to support personalized celebrations for homeless children or providing almost 20K units of personal protective equipment to veterans' organizations and local charities. Jacqueline’s deep ties to Brandon, Mississippi, continue to influence her commitment to community engagement and philanthropy.

Jacqueline and Michael Lopez will be honored alongside 53 state and territory winners during the SBA’s National Small Business Week (NSBW) celebration in Washington, D.C., on May 4–5, 2025. The event will culminate in the announcement of the 2025 National Small Business Person of the Year.

About Premier Enterprise Solutions, LLC

Premier Enterprise Solutions, LLC is an information technology and professional services firm dedicated to providing digital transformation, enterprise program management, and mission-critical support to government and commercial clients. With a commitment to excellence, innovation, and strategic partnerships, Premier delivers tailored solutions that drive operational efficiency and mission success.

