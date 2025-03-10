Christopher Miller Joins Premier Enterprise Solutions as Vice President of Growth and Strategy

Premier Enterprise Solutions appoints Christopher Miller as VP of Growth & Strategy to drive revenue, expand capabilities, and strengthen key partnerships.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premier Enterprise Solutions, LLC (Premier), a leading provider of innovative technology solutions and intelligence services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Christopher Miller as Vice President of Growth and Strategy.

In this role, Miller will lead Premier’s revenue growth initiatives, enhance corporate capabilities, and cultivate strategic partnerships to expand the company’s market presence and solidify its position as a key player in the defense, civilian, and intelligence sectors. “Chris brings an exceptional track record of business development, strategic planning, and operational leadership to Premier,” said Premier President Jackie Lopez. “His extensive experience in both the public and private sectors will be invaluable as we continue to expand our reach and deliver impactful solutions to our clients.”

Miller joins Premier with over 25 years of experience spanning the defense, civilian, and intelligence communities. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships at Exiger Government Solutions. Prior to that, he held leadership roles as Vice President of Service Delivery and Chief Operating Officer at ProSphere, where he played a pivotal role in scaling operations and driving growth.

Before transitioning to the private sector, Miller served nine years in the U.S. Army as an Infantry and Special Forces Officer, where he honed his leadership, operational planning, and mission execution skills. His military background, combined with his deep industry knowledge, uniquely positions him to support/strengthen Premier’s delivery of mission-critical expertise to federal and commercial clients.

“When Jackie and Mike Lopez shared their vision, business approach, and the incredible growth potential of Premier, I knew this was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up.” said Miller. “Premier’s lived values and commitment to tangible impact align perfectly with my own passion for driving meaningful change. I’m excited to join the team and contribute to the company’s continued success.”

Premier Enterprise Solutions, LLC is an information technology and professional services firm dedicated to providing cutting-edge IT solutions, business transformation, and mission-critical support to government and commercial clients. With a commitment to excellence, innovation, and strategic partnerships, Premier delivers tailored solutions that drive operational efficiency and mission success.

