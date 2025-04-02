Savor Culinary Presents: Aviation Lunch & Learn

Chef Deb

The complimentary culinary program is designed for Corporate Flight Attendants in Texas to learn about luxury dining at 40,000+ feet.

We hope by providing this Lunch & Learn Corporate Flight Attendants are given the tools they need to really help them feel more confident in plating and garnishing.” — Chef Deb Oxman, Founder of Savor Culinary Services

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Savor Culinary Services , an award-winning culinary company that provides weekly personalized meals, catering and in-flight catering across the Dallas/Fort Worth area, presents a hands-on Aviation Lunch & Learn The complimentary culinary program is designed for Corporate Flight Attendants (CFAs) in Texas to learn about luxury dining at 40,000+ feet. During the Lunch & Learn CFAs will be taught plating and presentation skills - providing a better visual experience for their passengers on-board.The Lunch & Learn also features a microgreens informational session and tasting from local farmer, Miniature Harvest, and a mocktail tasting from Savor’s new Healthy Sips menu. CFAs will enjoy a Texas-themed charcuterie/snack board with local favorites, including Texas Caviar (blackeyed pea salsa), goat milk cheeses, San Saba pecans, Wild Toad Toffee, locally cured beef jerky and venison sausage, and pickled okra.Participants will walk away from the Lunch & Learn feeling more confident in their presentation, plating and garnishing skills, including knowing how to arrange colors, textures, and spacing for eye appeal.The event is on April 17th from 1 to 3 p.m. at Savor Culinary Services: 8245 Precinct Line Rd #130, North Richland Hills, Texas.For more information please call 817.277.3031 or email concierge@savorculinaryservices.comAirports in Texas served by Savor include: (DFW) Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport Dallas, TX; (DAL) Dallas Love Field, Dallas, (RBD) Dallas Executive Airport Dallas, (ADS) Addison Airport, Addison, (FTW) Fort Worth Meacham International Airport Fort Worth, (AFW) Fort Worth Alliance Airport Fort Worth, and (TKI) McKinney National Airport, McKinney.About Chef Deb Oxman/ Savor Culinary ServicesChef Deb Oxman created Savor Culinary Services in 2002. Today it is an award-winning culinary services company that provides weekly personalized meals, catering and in-flight catering across the Dallas/Fort Worth area.Chef Deb, who trained at the Culinary Institute of America, the Culinary Business Academy, and the Culinary School of Fort Worth, is proud that her company accommodates food allergies and illnesses, helping more people use food as medicine.Originally a licensed physical therapist, Chef Deb was inspired to switch careers (and, ultimately, start Savor) after her son was diagnosed with high functioning autism and severe ADHD at age 2 that she found were improved (and triggered) by his diet. Two decades later, Savor has now worked with thousands of clients across the Dallas/Fort Worth area, won numerous awards, and remains dedicated to providing healthier ways for clients to enjoy the foods they love.Other achievements include: winning Best Catering and Best Chef in Fort Worth Magazine, and Best Website and Chef of the Year at United States Personal Chef Association (USPCA). More information can be found at: https://www.savorculinaryservices.com

