Savor Announces a Whole Food Snack Membership for Families and Busy Professionals

Green Chia Seed Smoothie Chef Deb

Dallas/Fort Worth’s Award-Winning Culinary Services Company Now Offers Healthy, Portable, Delicious Snacks

We make delicious snacks with organic whole food ingredients that are delivered right to your door. You don’t even need to lift a finger!” — Chef Deb Oxman, Founder/ Owner of Savor Culinary Services

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Savor Culinary Services , an award-winning culinary services company created in 2002 that provides weekly personalized meals, catering and in-flight dining across the Dallas/Fort Worth area, announces a new Whole Food Snack Membership , just in time for the summer.The Whole Food Snack Membership is designed for professionals and families on-the-go who want snack choices for themselves and their children that they can feel good about. From high protein snacks for young athletes, to high calorie options and lactation cookies for postpartum moms, snacks for busy professionals that don’t have time for lunch, and snacks for medical recovery, Savor Culinary has clients' needs top of mind.The Whole Food Snack Membership is offered as a stand-alone membership and to current Professional Chef clients as an add-on service and includes: three organic portable and car-friendly whole food snacks (menu changes weekly), and one nourishing smoothie. The packaging is fun and kid-friendly. Like all of Savor’s menu items, the snacks can be customized for any dietary allergy or preference.Some of the snack menu items include: House Made Granola Bars with organic oats, paleo chocolate chips, organic peanut butter, pure maple syrup and sea salt; the Mini Charcuterie Board with artisan meats, cheeses, organic fruits, whole grain crackers and pickled vegetables; House Made Vegetable Tots with organic ranch dipping sauce with organic broccoli, zucchini, carrot, eggs and cheddar, and an Apple and Blueberry Smoothie with organic chia seeds, apple, and blueberry."I created a snack membership because of our busy professionals that want ‘just a little something for lunch’ or an afternoon pick-me-up, and for parents that want to say goodbye to junky snacks, after-school sugar crashes and chaotic snack times," says Savor’s Founder/ Owner, Chef Deb Oxman. “We make delicious snacks with organic whole food ingredients that are delivered right to your door. You don’t even need to lift a finger."All of Savor’s chef-prepared customized meals and snacks are made to client’s preferences, food intolerances, dietary needs and special diets including dairy-free, gluten-free, vegan and keto. The company sources organic ingredients, grass-fed meats, sustainably caught seafood, free range poultry, and local and seasonal ingredients. The snacks are prepared without any seed oils or preservatives. Focusing on sustainability and partnering with local farmers, Savor aims to bring the best of the culinary world to its clients.Prices for the Whole Food Snack Membership are $155 a month for the Mini Snack Box (four weekly deliveries, two servings per snack,) and $195 a month for the Family Snack Box (four weekly deliveries, four servings per snack.) For more information on the Healthy Snacks Membership and menu, please visit: https://www.savorculinaryservices.com/whole-food-snack-membership/ ###About Chef Deb Oxman/ Savor Culinary ServicesChef Deb Oxman created Savor Culinary Services in 2002. Today it is an award-winning culinary services company that provides weekly personalized meals, catering and in-flight catering across the Dallas/Fort Worth area.Chef Deb, who trained at the Culinary Institute of America, the Culinary Business Academy, and the Culinary School of Fort Worth, is proud that her company accommodates food allergies and illnesses, helping more people use food as medicine.Originally a licensed physical therapist, Chef Deb was inspired to switch careers (and, ultimately, start Savor) after her son was diagnosed with high functioning autism and severe ADHD at age 2 that she found were improved (and triggered) by his diet. Two decades later, Savor has now worked with thousands of clients across the Dallas/Fort Worth area, won numerous awards, and remains dedicated to providing healthier ways for clients to enjoy the foods they love.Other achievements include: winning Best Catering and Best Chef in Fort Worth Magazine, and Best Website and Chef of the Year at United States Personal Chef Association (USPCA). More information can be found at: https://www.savorculinaryservices.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.