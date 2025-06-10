Chef Deb Oxman: Dallas Business Journal Women in Business 2025 Award Recipient

Chef Deb

I’m honored to be recognized among women who are not just building businesses, but creating impact in the world.” — Chef Deb Oxman, Founder/ Owner of Savor Culinary Services

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chef Deb Oxman, Founder and Owner of Savor Culinary Services, an award-winning culinary services company, and Chef Deb Coaching, a thriving coaching business, is proud to announce that she was selected as one of the Dallas Business Journal’s (DBJ) 2025 Women in Business award recipients. As part of this recognition, she will be featured in the August 22nd Women in Business special publication and honored at a celebratory awards luncheon on August 21st."As women in business, we often wear many hats — leader, visionary, caregiver, creator," says Chef Deb Oxman. “For me, building Savor Culinary Services has always been about more than food. It’s about using my craft to nourish people in the moments that matter most — whether they’re healing, celebrating, or simply trying to find balance in a busy world. I’m honored to be recognized among women who are not just building businesses, but creating impact in the world."The Women in Business awards recognizes DFW’s most influential business women who go above and beyond in their business. Now in its 18th year, the Women in Business Awards celebrates women who are driving innovation, leading teams, and making a lasting impact across industries.Chef Deb Oxman was recognized for her leadership at both Chef Deb Coaching and Savor Culinary Services. Savor’s chef-prepared customized meals and drinks are made to client’s preferences, food intolerances, dietary needs and special diets. The company sources organic ingredients, grass-fed meats, sustainably caught seafood, free range poultry, and local and seasonal ingredients. The meals are prepared without any seed oils or preservatives, and can accommodate any dietary need or preference, including dairy-free, gluten-free, vegan and keto.Chef Deb Coaching is a business coaching and consulting company. Focused exclusively on the culinary industry, the Chef Deb Team works with established food service and product business owners and CEOs across North America and the U.K. to help them build a thriving business around a life they love.###About Chef Deb Oxman:Serial Culinary Business Entrepreneur: Founder/CEO/Lead Coach at Chef Deb Coaching; Founder/Owner of Savor Culinary ServicesChef Deb Oxman founded Savor Culinary Services in 2002, and Chef Deb Coaching in 2014. Today, Savor is an award-winning company that provides weekly personalized meals, catering and in-flight catering across the Dallas/Fort Worth area, and Chef Deb Coaching is a thriving coaching business that works with established food service, product business owners and CEOs across North America and the U.K.Originally a licensed physical therapist, Chef Deb was inspired to switch careers after her son was diagnosed with high functioning autism and severe ADHD at age two that she found were improved (and triggered) by his diet. Two decades later, Savor has now worked with thousands of clients, won numerous awards, and remains dedicated to providing healthier ways for clients to enjoy the foods they love.Chef Deb trained at the Culinary Institute of America, the Culinary Business Academy and the Culinary School of Fort Worth. She is a long-time member of USPCA (United States Personal Chef Association) and of IACP (International Association of Culinary Professionals). She has owned seven culinary businesses, including a catering company, personal chef businesses, restaurants, and food product companies.As a serial culinary business owner for more than 20 years, Chef Deb has won Chef of the Year, Marketer of the Year, and Website of the Year (USPCA), Best Catering Company (Fort Worth Magazine), participated in major charitable events as a celebrity chef and has been featured in media outlets that include ABC, NBC, CBS, Indulge Magazine, Entrepreneurial Chef, and more.She is the published author of: So You're a Chef Now What? And the co-author of Volume 1 and Volume 2 of Behind Their Brand. Chef Deb served as Founding Board Member for Cuisine for Healing and serves as Advisory Board Member for Tarrant County College’s Hospitality Program.Giving back to the community is one of Chef Deb’s priorities as a business owner. Each year she donates her culinary services and provides free meals and monetary donations to organizations throughout Dallas and Fort Worth, including: Empty Bowls, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Wish with Wings, March of Dimes, Fort Worth Food and Wine Festival, Fort Worth Museum of Science and History, Ronald McDonald House Charities, Tarrant Area Food Bank, and the Union Gospel Mission of Tarrant County.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.