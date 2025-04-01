Auditor General DeFoor, Rep. Hill-Evans Celebrate Start of Financial Literacy Month with Local Partners

HARRISBURG – Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor today joined Representative Carol Hill-Evans (D-York), Ryan Unger from the Harrisburg Chamber & CREDC, and Alex Halper from the PA Chamber of Business and Industry to recognize April as Financial Literacy Month in Pennsylvania. Representative Hill-Evans’ resolution, H.R. 120, is being considered by the House Finance Committee.

“Financial literacy is an important life skill that every person needs to learn to set themselves up for future success,” Auditor General DeFoor said. “I’d like to thank Representative Hill-Evans for being an advocate and recognizing the importance of financial literacy through her resolution declaring that April is Financial Literacy Month in the commonwealth. By continuing to work together, we are one step closer to making Pennsylvania more financially secure.”

National Financial Literacy Month is celebrated each year in April and was created to emphasize the importance of being financially literate and encourage people to learn about the ways they can become financially smart. Throughout the month, Auditor General DeFoor will be traveling across Pennsylvania to highlight the need for financial literacy education for everyone and promote resources that everyone can use to help them become financially secure.

DeFoor has spent nearly four years promoting financial literacy across the state as part of his ‘Be Money Smart’ initiative. Since the launch in 2021, DeFoor has:

For more information on the Department of the Auditor General’s financial literacy efforts, visit www.PaAuditor.gov/BeMoneySmart

