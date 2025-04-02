NexTemp Go, Single-Use, Eco-Friendly Thermometers Now Available to Canadian Health Care Providers

NexTemp Go Thermometer offers an accurate temperature read within 10 seconds NexTemp Go thermometers are individually wrapped and ready for single use. Peel the wrapper, place under the tongue, and get a temperature reading in 10 seconds—ideal for busy healthcare settings!

Ideal for hospitals and elder care, NexTemp Go single-use thermometers are eco-friendly and provide a highly accurate temperature reading in 10 seconds

NexTemp Go is the next generation of thermometers, designed to address the feedback and challenges we’ve heard from nurses and other frontline healthcare providers who are under constant pressure.” — Ajey Atre, CEO of Medical Indicators

TRENTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical Indicators today announced that NexTemp® Go – a fast, safe, and transportable single-use thermometer for a generation on the go – is available to Canadian hospitals and healthcare institutions. NexTemp Go delivers an accurate, hygienic and eco-friendly temperature reading within ten seconds, making it ideal for nurses, caregivers and the immunocompromised. It also eliminates the need for cleaning protocols, batteries or probe covers, reducing waste and saving nurses valuable time.

Medical Indicators single-use sterile thermometers have helped hospitals control outbreaks for decades. With the rise in transmission of respiratory viruses like flu, COVID-19, and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) during winter, NexTemp Go provides a safe, quick way for Canadian nurses and healthcare providers to check temperatures and reduce the risk of infections. View a short video on how to use NexTemp Go in Celsius.

“NexTemp Go is the next generation of thermometers, designed specifically to address the feedback and challenges we’ve heard from nurses and other frontline healthcare providers who are under constant pressure,” said Ajey Atre, CEO of Medical Indicators. “NexTemp GO not only offers convenience and provides a highly accurate reading within 10 seconds; it prioritizes patient safety and infection control, which are critical in the healthcare environment. The eco-friendly design supports hospitals' sustainability goals, making it a holistic solution for modern medical needs. We’re excited to see how this innovation can make a difference in worldwide healthcare settings.”

NexTemp Go operates via a dot matrix of heat-sensitive crystals that contain a unique chemistry formulation designed to react at a specific temperature. The number of dots that change color depends upon a patient’s temperature, with the last dot to appear providing the accurate reading. NexTemp Go thermometers undergo two-stage precision accuracy testing throughout manufacturing to meet national and international standards.

NexTemp® Go features and benefits include:

– Accurate: Meets ASTM standards of accuracy with a reading range (35.3-40.9 ℃)

– Easy to Use and Fast Results: Require no batteries, cords, sanitizing wipes, or other accessories. Simply peel back the wrapper, place the thermometer under the tongue, and read the high-accuracy temperature within 10 seconds. Thermometers are individually wrapped and easy to store or carry in a lab coat.

– Safe for Use: 100% hygienic and safe for children and adults, NexTemp Go is also non-toxic and free from natural rubber latex.

– Planet-Friendly: NexTemp Go thermometers eliminate the need for batteries, cleaners or plastic covers and generate nine times less waste than conventional electronic probe thermometers. Additionally, NexTemp Go thermometers do not contain hazardous materials like mercury or those found in batteries, which must be recycled in a very specific way. Made from recycled materials, NexTemp Go’s packaging is also easily recycled.

– Cost: NexTemp Go is available in cases and boxes of 100 units or 2000 units, at a cost of approximately CAD .20 per thermometer.

A human body temperature above 37°C can indicate a fever, often a sign of infection or illness. Normal body temperature can vary based on factors such as the time of day, activity level, and individual differences. However, a consistent elevation can suggest the body is fighting infection, inflammation, or other health issues.

In a world where digital and infrared thermometers have replaced the warmth of a human touch, NexTempGo brings humanity back to temperature-taking and provides an easily transportable, fast, and more accurate temperature reading than infrared thermometers during months of peak illness. Designed as a single-use oral thermometer, NexTemp Go captures the simplicity and care of the past while embracing the needs of today. Slipping NexTemp Go under the tongue for 10 seconds provides an accurate, hygienic, and eco-friendly reading—no batteries and no fuss —just care.

Contact sales@medicalindicators.com to learn more, or visit https://medicalindicators.com to learn more about NexTemp Go.

About Medical Indicators

Medical Indicators Inc. is one of the largest single-use medical thermometer manufacturers. Its products are single-use and/or single-patient clinical thermometers used to aid healthcare facilities such as hospitals, dialysis clinics, national health systems, and blood collection centers in reducing the incidence of Healthcare-Acquired Infections (HAIs). All Medical Indicators thermometers are non-hazardous, non-toxic, natural rubber latex-free, and manufactured in a United States FDA-registered facility.

Founded in 1984, Medical Indicators is a privately held company based in New Jersey.

