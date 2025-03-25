Introducing TraxIt, a Wearable Thermometer for Children That Monitors Temperatures for 48 Hours

TraxIt is placed in the child's underarm for 48-hour monitoring TraxIt comes in different package sizes including 12 and 100 units TraxIt is the ideal solution for pediatric care

Designed for continuous 48-hour monitoring, TraxIt provides accurate temperature tracking for children, making it the ideal thermometer for pediatric care

TRENTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical Indicators, one of the largest global manufacturers of single-use medical thermometers, today announced the launch of TraxIt®, a continuous monitoring thermometer designed to comfortably and accurately track a child’s temperature for up to 48 hours. TraxIt meets the needs of little patients and is the perfect resource for parents, pediatricians, and caregivers who need to monitor a child’s health closely.

The United States is in the midst of a ‘quademic’ of influenza, RSV, norovirus, and SARS-COV-2, with the highest levels of flu in six years. Parents and caregivers must be prepared to take multiple temperatures as a result, which can be a challenge for several children in a household with only one digital thermometer. A human body temperature above 98.6°F (37°C) can indicate a fever, often a sign of infection or illness. Normal body temperature can vary based on factors such as the time of day, activity level, and individual differences. However, a consistent elevation can suggest the body is fighting off an infection, inflammation, or other health issues.

TraxIt provides a consistent and accurate temperature reading with no hassles for up to 48 hours. Families don’t need to use the same digital thermometer and hope everyone uses the probe cover properly. Parents affix TraxIt and can check their child’s temperature as needed. Families widely used unreliable infrared forehead thermometers during the COVID-19 pandemic. TraxIt gives them a new and better option.

Designed to Help Pediatricians, Nurses and Parents.

Medical Indicators’ thermometers utilize an innovative, proprietary chemistry system — Precision Phase Change Technology (PPCT) — to measure body temperature safely and accurately. PPCT is used in a dot matrix that is comprised of heat-sensitive crystals. The crystals contain a unique formulation of chemistry that is designed to react or change color at a specific temperature. TraxIt is easy to use; simply peel the thermometer from the pack and place it high in the patient’s underarm. Lower the arm and wait three minutes for the initial reading. After the initial reading, a simple lift of the child’s arm will provide a clinically accurate, continuous temperature reading for 48 hours — while sleeping, changing clothes and even bathing the child.

TraxIt features and benefits include:

– Unsurpassed Accuracy: Clinical precision to ±0.2°F or ±0.1°C/ via TraxIt Liquid Crystal Technology™ that changes from green to black when a fever is present

– Gentle and Safe: Clinically tested for ages six months and up, and won’t irritate skin

– Superior Design: Lightweight, compact and waterproof; made with medical grade adhesive and without natural rubber latex

– Convenient: No batteries, cords, probe covers, or cleaning required

– Eco-Friendly: 182% less waste compared to alternative thermometers; TraxIt can be disposed of in the regular trash

– Versatile Options: Available in Fahrenheit and Celsius

– Infection Control: Single-use, hygienic design eliminates cross-contamination

– Affordable: Saves more than 95% annually, with no additional costs for batteries, covers or cleaning

– Certified: FDA Class 1 device, CE 2797 marked and UKCA certified

“Medical Indicators is committed to restoring the human touch to temperature taking, and with TraxIt we help parents and caregivers take better care of children,” said Ajey Atre, CEO of Medical Indicators. “TraxIt is a simple way for parents, doctors, and nurses to monitor a child's temperature for up to 48 hours without the classic hassles of trying to get a child to keep a thermometer under their tongue or having to wake them. Respiratory viruses are common everywhere - particularly during the winter - and TraxIt offers a simple and more accurate way to care for every little patient and continuously monitor their temperature.”

Medical Indicators offers trusted technology built with uncompromising accuracy and has helped hospitals control outbreaks via single-use sterile thermometers for decades, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Contact customerservice@medicalindicators.com or learn more at https://medicalindicators.

About Medical Indicators

Medical Indicators Inc. is one of the largest single-use medical thermometer manufacturers. Its products aid healthcare facilities such as hospitals, dialysis clinics, national health systems, and blood collection centers in reducing the incidence of Healthcare-Acquired Infections (HAIs). All Medical Indicators thermometers are non-hazardous, non-toxic, natural rubber latex-free, and manufactured in a United States FDA-registered facility.

Founded in 1984, Medical Indicators manufactures its products in the USA and is a privately held company based in New Jersey.

Legal Disclaimer:

