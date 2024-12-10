Medical Indicators Launches NexTemp Go, the Next Generation Thermometer for Healthcare Facilities

NexTemp Go thermometers are individually wrapped and ready for single use. Peel the wrapper, place under the tongue, and get a temperature reading in 10 seconds—ideal for busy healthcare settings! NexTemp Go single-use thermometers are tailored for hospitals, urgent care centers, mobile clinics, assisted living and elder care facilities and offer an accurate temperature reading in 10 seconds Medical Indicators, makers of Tempa⸱Dot® and the leading manufacturer of disposable medical thermometers, including NexTemp Go

Hygienic, highly accurate, disposable and cost-effective NexTemp Go thermometers deliver a temperature reading within 10 seconds

NexTemp Go thermometers bring convenience and prioritize patient safety and infection control, which are critical in healthcare.” — Ajey Atre, CEO of Medical Indicators

TRENTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical Indicators, makers of Tempa⸱Dot® and the leading manufacturer of disposable medical thermometers, today introduced NexTemp® Go, a new single-use thermometer tailored for hospitals, urgent care centers, mobile clinics, assisted living and elder care facilities. Offering quick and accurate temperature readings within ten seconds, NexTemp Go is designed to meet the infection control needs of healthcare environments, delivering a safe and more reliable option than traditional digital or infrared thermometers. NexTemp Go is also highly cost-effective: users of the single-use thermometers save over 70% annually compared to tympanic, digital/electronic, temporal, and infrared thermometers.

NexTemp Go: Ideal for Healthcare Settings.

The transmission of respiratory viruses like influenza, COVID-19, and RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) increases exponentially in the colder months, making fast, reliable temperature checks essential in healthcare facilities. NexTemp Go provides a single-use, hygienic solution that also minimizes the risk of cross-contamination, a critical factor in protecting vulnerable patients in high-risk settings.

A Better Alternative to Infrared Forehead Thermometers.

NexTemp Go offers a precise reading with minimal disruption to the patient — unlike infrared forehead thermometers, which were widely used during the COVID-19 pandemic but often proved inaccurate. With NexTemp Go’s dot matrix of heat-sensitive liquid crystals, the last dot to change color indicates the patient's accurate temperature, giving healthcare providers confidence in each reading.

Key Benefits of NexTemp® Go for Healthcare Facilities:

● Highly Accurate: Compliant with ASTM standards, NexTemp Go offers reliable readings in a range of 95.54-105.62°F (35.3-40.9°C), essential for patient care.

● Hygienic and Easy to Use: Each thermometer is individually wrapped, ready for single use, and requires no additional accessories. Simply peel, place under the tongue, and get a temperature reading in 10 seconds—ideal for busy healthcare settings.

● Environmentally-Friendly: Designed without batteries, mercury or toxic materials, NexTemp Go generates nine times less waste than conventional electronic probe thermometers. Its packaging is made from recycled materials and can be fully recycled, supporting sustainability goals in healthcare.

● Cost-Effective: Starting at approximately $.20 per thermometer, NexTemp Go provides an affordable, alternative to thermometers that require extensive cleaning and maintenance.

● Safe and FDA-Class 1 Certified: Free from natural rubber latex and non-toxic, NexTemp Go is safe for use with children and adults, making it suitable for diverse patient populations.

● Convenient: Lightweight, compact, portable, unbreakable, always ready.

● Made in the USA: Proudly manufactured in an FDA-registered U.S.-based facility that uses state-of-the-art technology designed to meet the highest standards of quality and safety.

● Where to Buy: Distributors, including Cardinal Health, Medline, Henry Schein, Owens & Minor, Concordance and McKesson, direct from Medical Indicators or via Amazon.

“We’re thrilled to introduce NexTemp Go, the next generation of thermometers designed to support nurses and healthcare providers who are under constant pressure,” said Ajey Atre, CEO of Medical Indicators. “NexTemp Go thermometers directly address the feedback and challenges we’ve heard from frontline healthcare workers. They bring convenience and prioritize patient safety and infection control, which are critical in healthcare. Additionally, the eco-friendly design of NexTemp Go thermometers supports hospitals in their sustainability goals, making it a holistic solution for modern medical needs. We’re excited to see how this innovation can truly make a difference in healthcare settings worldwide.”

Learn more about NexTemp Go and Medical Indicators at https://medicalindicators.com.

About Medical Indicators

Medical Indicators Inc. is one of the largest global disposable medical thermometer manufacturers, with more than 100M thermometers supplied annually. Its products are single-use and/or single-patient clinical thermometers used to aid healthcare facilities such as hospitals, dialysis clinics, national health systems, and blood collection centers in reducing the incidence of Healthcare-Acquired Infections (HAIs). All Medical Indicators thermometers are non-hazardous, non-toxic, natural rubber latex-free, and manufactured in a United States FDA-registered facility.

Founded in 1984, Medical Indicators manufactures its products in the USA and is a privately held company based in New Jersey. Follow Medical Indicators on LinkedIn or learn more at https://medicalindicators.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.