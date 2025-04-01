ATLANTA – In recognition of Second Chance Month, the Georgia Department of Community Supervision (DCS) will host a series of events throughout April to support individuals under supervision as they work toward successful reintegration into society. Governor Brian Kemp has officially proclaimed April as Second Chance Month, reinforcing Georgia’s commitment to reducing recidivism and fostering safer communities.

By addressing barriers to reentry, these initiatives empower individuals to rebuild their lives while contributing to stronger, safer communities across Georgia. DCS’s Reentry Services Division plays a key role in providing resources such as employment connections, housing referrals, and access to vital support programs, helping individuals navigate the challenges of reentry.

“Reentry success is not just about reducing recidivism—it’s about rebuilding lives, strengthening families, and creating safer communities,” said Mary Elliott, DCS Director of Reentry Services. “These events highlight our commitment to equipping individuals with the necessary resources to succeed.”

Second Chance Month Events:

Cartersville, GA

Event: "From Barriers To Breakthroughs" A Community Reentry & Resource Expo; Employment Resources; Health Info.; Local Community Resources

Date: 4/4/2025

Time: 10 AM - 2 PM

Location: Goodwill Career Center, 929 Joe Frank Harris Pkwy SE, Cartersville, GA 30121

Milledgeville, GA

Event: Dress For Success

Date: 4/8/2025 - 4/9/2025

Time: 9:00 AM - 12 PM

Location: 156 Roberson Mill Rd, Milledgeville, GA 31061

Atlanta, GA

Event: Opportunity Awaits Reentry Event

Date: 4/10/2025

Time: 10:30 AM - 1:00 PM

Location: 276 Memorial Drive, SW, Atlanta, GA 30303

Macon, GA

Event: Health and Financial Wellness: Two Key Components to Sustainable Living

Date: 4/14/2025

Time: 9 AM - 12 PM

Location: 640 North Ave, Macon, GA 31204

Rome, GA

Event: "From Barriers To Breakthroughs"

Date: 4/15/2025

Time: 10 AM - 12 PM

Location: Goodwill Career Center, 154 Hicks Drive, Rome, GA 30161

Augusta, GA

Event: Navigating Forward 2nd Annual 2nd Chance Month Conference (Reentry Simulation)

Date: 4/16/2025

Time: 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Location: Paine College Gym, 1235 15th Street, Augusta, GA 30901

Monroe, GA

Event: Cultivate Your Future

Date: 4/16/2025

Time: 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Location: The Career Center, 132 East Spring Street, Monroe, GA 30655

Savannah, GA

Event: Second Chance Month Celebration

Date: 4/17/2025

Time: 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Location: Savannah Impact Program, 2005 Waters Ave, Savannah, GA 31404

Augusta, GA

Event: 4th Annual Augusta Circuit Resource Event

Date: 4/22/2025

Time: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Location: Augusta DRC, 3439 Mike Padgett Hwy, Augusta, GA 30906

Decatur, GA

Event: DeKalb 2nd Chance Month: "Tools for A Fresh Start"

Date: 4/22/2025

Time: 10 AM - 2 PM

Location: 2201 Lawrenceville Hwy, Decatur, GA 30033

Columbus, GA

Event: Health and Wellness

Date: 4/23/2025

Time: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Location: 2101 Hamilton Rd, Columbus, GA 31904

Waycross, GA

Event: GED Academy

Date: 4/24/2025

Time: 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Location: 3019 Memorial Drive, Waycross, GA 31503

Smyrna, GA

Event: "From Reentry to Success: Creating Lasting Impact through Vocational Training and Resources"

Date: 4/24/2025

Time: 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Location: 3205 S. Cobb Dr SE, Smyrna, GA 30080

Norcross, GA

Event: Change Makers Summit/Providers Workshops

Date: 4/25/2025

Time: 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Location: 1200 Beaver Ruin Rd, Norcross, GA 30093

Norcross, GA

Event: Change Makers Summit/Resource Fair

Date: 4/26/2025

Time: 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Location: 1200 Beaver Ruin Rd, Norcross, GA 30093

Albany, GA

Event: Fresh Start Family Fun Fair

Date: 4/30/2025

Time: 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Location: Sherwood Hope Center, 925 Pine Avenue, Albany, Georgia 31701

Winder, GA

Event: Second Chance Family Resource Day

Date: 4/30/2025

Time: 10 AM - 2 PM

Location: 625 Jefferson Highway, Winder, GA 30680

For more information about Second Chance Month events in your area, contact [email protected].

For media inquiries or to attend an event, please contact [email protected].

The Georgia Department of Community Supervision:

As an integral part of the criminal justice system, DCS protects and serves the state of Georgia through effective and efficient community supervision while providing opportunities for successful outcomes.

For more information, visit dcs.georgia.gov.