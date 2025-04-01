Georgia DCS Hosts Second Chance Month Events Focused on Successful Reintegration
ATLANTA – In recognition of Second Chance Month, the Georgia Department of Community Supervision (DCS) will host a series of events throughout April to support individuals under supervision as they work toward successful reintegration into society. Governor Brian Kemp has officially proclaimed April as Second Chance Month, reinforcing Georgia’s commitment to reducing recidivism and fostering safer communities.
By addressing barriers to reentry, these initiatives empower individuals to rebuild their lives while contributing to stronger, safer communities across Georgia. DCS’s Reentry Services Division plays a key role in providing resources such as employment connections, housing referrals, and access to vital support programs, helping individuals navigate the challenges of reentry.
“Reentry success is not just about reducing recidivism—it’s about rebuilding lives, strengthening families, and creating safer communities,” said Mary Elliott, DCS Director of Reentry Services. “These events highlight our commitment to equipping individuals with the necessary resources to succeed.”
Second Chance Month Events:
Cartersville, GA
Event: "From Barriers To Breakthroughs" A Community Reentry & Resource Expo; Employment Resources; Health Info.; Local Community Resources
Date: 4/4/2025
Time: 10 AM - 2 PM
Location: Goodwill Career Center, 929 Joe Frank Harris Pkwy SE, Cartersville, GA 30121
Milledgeville, GA
Event: Dress For Success
Date: 4/8/2025 - 4/9/2025
Time: 9:00 AM - 12 PM
Location: 156 Roberson Mill Rd, Milledgeville, GA 31061
Atlanta, GA
Event: Opportunity Awaits Reentry Event
Date: 4/10/2025
Time: 10:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Location: 276 Memorial Drive, SW, Atlanta, GA 30303
Macon, GA
Event: Health and Financial Wellness: Two Key Components to Sustainable Living
Date: 4/14/2025
Time: 9 AM - 12 PM
Location: 640 North Ave, Macon, GA 31204
Rome, GA
Event: "From Barriers To Breakthroughs"
Date: 4/15/2025
Time: 10 AM - 12 PM
Location: Goodwill Career Center, 154 Hicks Drive, Rome, GA 30161
Augusta, GA
Event: Navigating Forward 2nd Annual 2nd Chance Month Conference (Reentry Simulation)
Date: 4/16/2025
Time: 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Location: Paine College Gym, 1235 15th Street, Augusta, GA 30901
Monroe, GA
Event: Cultivate Your Future
Date: 4/16/2025
Time: 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Location: The Career Center, 132 East Spring Street, Monroe, GA 30655
Savannah, GA
Event: Second Chance Month Celebration
Date: 4/17/2025
Time: 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Location: Savannah Impact Program, 2005 Waters Ave, Savannah, GA 31404
Augusta, GA
Event: 4th Annual Augusta Circuit Resource Event
Date: 4/22/2025
Time: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Location: Augusta DRC, 3439 Mike Padgett Hwy, Augusta, GA 30906
Decatur, GA
Event: DeKalb 2nd Chance Month: "Tools for A Fresh Start"
Date: 4/22/2025
Time: 10 AM - 2 PM
Location: 2201 Lawrenceville Hwy, Decatur, GA 30033
Columbus, GA
Event: Health and Wellness
Date: 4/23/2025
Time: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Location: 2101 Hamilton Rd, Columbus, GA 31904
Waycross, GA
Event: GED Academy
Date: 4/24/2025
Time: 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Location: 3019 Memorial Drive, Waycross, GA 31503
Smyrna, GA
Event: "From Reentry to Success: Creating Lasting Impact through Vocational Training and Resources"
Date: 4/24/2025
Time: 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Location: 3205 S. Cobb Dr SE, Smyrna, GA 30080
Norcross, GA
Event: Change Makers Summit/Providers Workshops
Date: 4/25/2025
Time: 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Location: 1200 Beaver Ruin Rd, Norcross, GA 30093
Norcross, GA
Event: Change Makers Summit/Resource Fair
Date: 4/26/2025
Time: 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Location: 1200 Beaver Ruin Rd, Norcross, GA 30093
Albany, GA
Event: Fresh Start Family Fun Fair
Date: 4/30/2025
Time: 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Location: Sherwood Hope Center, 925 Pine Avenue, Albany, Georgia 31701
Winder, GA
Event: Second Chance Family Resource Day
Date: 4/30/2025
Time: 10 AM - 2 PM
Location: 625 Jefferson Highway, Winder, GA 30680
For more information about Second Chance Month events in your area, contact [email protected].
For media inquiries or to attend an event, please contact [email protected].
The Georgia Department of Community Supervision:
As an integral part of the criminal justice system, DCS protects and serves the state of Georgia through effective and efficient community supervision while providing opportunities for successful outcomes.
For more information, visit dcs.georgia.gov.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.