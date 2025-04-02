Explore Cutting-Edge Tech at MRC’s AMT Show: From Robotics to Smart Manufacturing

Tablets on the shop floor to manage production orders, track progress, and optimize resources is a key aspect of Shop Floor Control (SFC).

Explore factory automation, robotics, machine vision, cybersecurity, software solutions, augmented reality, industrial networks, data collection & analysis,

Each year, our event evolves to showcase the newest innovations reshaping the manufacturing industry,” — Shawn Furman, Director, Automation & Manufacturing Technology at MRC.

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Manufacturers Resource Center (MRC) is set to host its highly anticipated Automation and Manufacturing Technology Show on April 24, 2025, from 7:30 AM to 12:00 PM at the Delta Hotel by Marriott, 7736 Adrienne Drive, Breinigsville, PA 18031. This premier event will bring together industry experts, technology providers, and manufacturers to explore the latest advancements in smart manufacturing — a critical driver of efficiency, safety, and competitiveness in today’s production landscape.

"This Automation & Manufacturing Technology Show provides a unique platform for manufacturers to engage with top industry experts and explore the latest in automation and technology," said Richard Hobbs, President & CEO of MRC. "Focusing on Smart Manufacturing, we aim to equip businesses with the knowledge and tools they need to drive innovation, optimize processes, and remain competitive." Building on past successes, this year’s event will emphasize Smart Manufacturing —what it is, how it adds value, and real-world success stories from manufacturers who have transformed their operations through cutting-edge technology.

Event Highlights:

-- Expert-Led Presentations – Gain insights from industry leaders on the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in Smart Manufacturing.

--Live Demonstrations – Explore the latest hands-on exhibits showcasing factory automation, robotics, machine vision, cybersecurity, business software solutions, augmented reality, data collection and analysis, industrial networks, and more.

-- Case Studies & Real-World Applications – Hear from Proconex about how Smart Manufacturing solutions have reduced downtime, error-proofed operations, and digitized manual processes.

-- Panel Discussion: The Future of Smart Manufacturing – Engage with experts in a forward-looking discussion about industry trends and best practices.

“Each year, our event evolves to showcase the newest innovations reshaping the manufacturing industry,” said Shawn Furman, Director, Automation & Manufacturing Technology at MRC. “This year, our focus on Smart Manufacturing will give attendees actionable insights and real-world examples of how advanced technology can transform their operations.”

With limited space available, manufacturers are encouraged to bring their teams and register early to experience the latest advancements in technology and the "smart" way of manufacturing to enhance agility and responsiveness in production.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, April 24, 2025

Time: 7:30 AM – 12:00 PM (includes breakfast)

Location: Delta Hotel by Marriott, 7736 Adrienne Drive, Breinigsville, PA 18031

Technology Sponsor: JPMorgan Chase

Registration: AMT Show

About the Manufacturers Resource Center (MRC)

The Manufacturers Resource Center is a nonprofit partially funded by NIST MEP and Manufacturing PA. MRC is the creator of the nationally recognized "What's So Cool About Manufacturing?" student video contest and has been a trusted partner for Pennsylvania manufacturers for over 30 years, dedicated to providing expert solutions, training, and industry connections to drive business growth and innovation. With a focus on technology, workforce development, and operational excellence, MRC empowers businesses to grow, compete, and succeed in an evolving industry. For more information, visit www.mrcpa.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.