Manufacturers Resource Center Hosts a Santa’s Workshop for Community Giving

Lean Manufacturing, Standardized Work, and TWI Job Instruction in Action.

Hands-On Workshop in Allentown to Build Bikes for Charity While Mastering Lean Techniques

We are excited to make a tangible difference in our community” — Gene Kasckak, Vice President

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Manufacturers Resource Center (MRC) is thrilled to announce a unique event, “Santa’s STANDARD WORKshop”, a hands-on workshop that combines Lean Manufacturing techniques with a meaningful cause. Scheduled for December 10 and 11, 2024, at MRC’s training facility in Allentown, the event offers a one-of-a-kind opportunity to learn and apply Lean principles while assembling bicycles that will be donated to Community Bike Works in Allentown just in time for the holiday season.

“We’re excited to bring together professionals from various industries to not only hone their skills in Lean and TWI methods but also to make a tangible difference in our community,” said Gene Kaschak, MRC’s Vice President, Continuous Improvement & Leadership Development Strategy, “The bikes built during this workshop will go directly to children and families that participate in the programs offered by Community Bike Works, making this a truly impactful experience for all involved.”

While giving back to the community, this workshop with a heart provides a unique opportunity to master the core tenets of Lean manufacturing. This event exemplifies the spirit of Lean: collaborative, results-driven, and purpose-filled. Participants will leave with actionable strategies to streamline their operations while knowing they’ve made a tangible difference in the community.

• Introduction to Lean & TWI: Discover how Lean principles and TWI can optimize any process, with a focus on hands-on bike assembly.

• Bike Assembly with Lean Principles: Assemble bikes while reducing waste, optimizing flow, and using the most efficient tools.

• TWI Job Instruction: Learn to create clear, easy-to-follow instructions, ensuring tasks are done safely and effectively.

• Team Collaboration: Work together to analyze the process, make real-time improvements, and achieve smoother assembly operations.

Employees from Airlite Plastics, Crayola, East Penn Manufacturing, MI Windows and Doors, and Ocean Spray will participate in the bike build. To learn more about Santa’s STANDARD WORKshop, please visit https://www.mrcpa.org/event/santas-standard-workshop/

About Manufacturers Resource Center (MRC)

The mission of MRC is dedicated to serving manufacturers to enhance their productivity and technological advancements. MRC is part of the NIST MEP Network of national Centers in all fifty states and Puerto Rico. MRC is also a member of the Manufacturing PA Initiative which includes seven IRCs (Industrial Resource Centers) across the Commonwealth that are dedicated to serving the needs of small and medium-size manufacturers throughout Pennsylvania. NIST MEP Centers like MRC are a hub for manufacturers to connect with government agencies, trade associations, universities and research laboratories, state and federal initiatives, and other resources to help them grow and innovate. For more information about MRC, visit https://www.mrcpa.org

