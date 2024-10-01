Lehigh Valley Manufacturing Forum to Spotlight Key Initiatives and Regional Strengths

Rich Hobbs, President & CEO

Unlock opportunities and drive innovation at the Manufacturing Forum, where professionals connect, collaborate, and shape the future of our local industries.

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recognition of Manufacturing Day 2024, the Manufacturers Resource Center (MRC), Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation (LVEDC), Workforce Board Lehigh Valley, and The Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce are proud to host the 2024 Lehigh Valley Manufacturing Forum on Thursday, October 3, 2024, at the Delta Hotel by Marriott in Allentown. This annual forum serves as a premier event for manufacturing professionals, suppliers, service providers, and stakeholders to discuss the evolving landscape, challenges, and opportunities within the region’s thriving manufacturing sector.

"As we celebrate Manufacturing Day, we want to express our deep gratitude to the men and women who have chosen careers in manufacturing. Their dedication fuels the backbone of our economy and ensures that American industry remains resilient and innovative,” says Rich Hobbs, president & CEO of MRC.

Doors will open at 8:30 a.m. for Registration, Networking, Breakfast, Exhibits, and informative sessions led by industry experts and community leaders. The formal program will commence at 9:30 a.m. and run until noon.

The 2024 Lehigh Valley Manufacturing Forum will feature a robust lineup of presentations from distinguished speakers, including:

• Welcome to State Senator Jarrett Coleman (PA-16)

• Economic Outlook for Manufacturers - Alexander Hino, Wilmington Trust Investment Strategist

• Harrisburg Update - Jen Gilburg, Deputy Secretary of Technology and Entrepreneurship, PA DCED

• Manufacturing Trends in the Lehigh Valley - Don Cunningham, LVEDC President & CEO

• Workforce Update - Gina Kormanik, Workforce Board LV Director of Community Planning

• Managing Your Company’s Online Reputation - Brittany Tressler, Sr. VP, Vault Communications

• Cybersecurity: Is Your Business Protected? - Nate Walters, Project Engineer at EZ Micro Solutions

• Legislative Update - U.S. Congresswoman Susan Wild (PA-7)

• Trends in Energy Efficiency for Manufacturers - Shawn Furman, AMT Strategy Manager at MRC

• Tax & Technology: Considerations for Manufacturers - Jeffrey Chrin, Director, CliftonLarsonAllen

PLUS - As part of the celebration, the Lehigh Valley Manufacturer of the Year Award will be presented to Crayola, in recognition of its exceptional contributions to raising creativity and commitment to the community.

When: Thursday, October 3, 2024

Registration & Networking: 8:30 a.m.

Program: 9:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Where: Delta Hotel by Marriott, Allentown Lehigh Valley

7736 Adrienne Drive, Breinigsville, PA 18001

Price: $100 per person

Media Access:

Press and photographers are welcome to attend free of charge. For media passes, please email Paigen@lehighvalleychamber.org.

Manufacturing plays a vital role in the Lehigh Valley’s economy, and this forum provides a unique opportunity to learn, network, and celebrate the sector's contributions. For more information and to Register, visit the Lehigh Valley Chamber Website.

Sponsors to date: (Alphabetically): Lehigh Valley Economic Development, Manufacturers Resource Center, Workforce Board Lehigh Valley, Astound Business Solutions, B. Braun Medical, Ben Franklin Technology Partners, CLA, Crayola, Dynegy, Enterprise Systems Partners, Inc. (espi), First Commonwealth FCU, Fromm Connect, Fulton Bank, Just Born Quality Confections, Kitchen Magic, LCTI, M&T Bank, Mack Trucks, Ondra-Huyett Associates, Penn Community Bank, PPL, Proconex, PSECU, Service Electric Business, TD Bank, The U Group Recruiting Firm, Vault Communications, Working Dog Press

About MRC:

The Manufacturers Resource Center (MRC) empowers small and mid-size manufacturers in the Lehigh Valley and surrounding counties with customized services to increase profitability, create jobs, and enhance their competitiveness. MRC is a member of the NIST MEP National Network and the Manufacturing PA Initiative. Learn more at www.mrcpa.org.

