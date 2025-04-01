Focus on Your Money During Financial Literacy Month

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) is celebrating National Financial Literacy Month. SCDCA is offering educational events throughout April to help equip you to manage money wisely.

During April, consumers are encouraged to grab a device and log in to a series of free webinars. To register for a specific webinar, click the title links below:

April 2 at 10:30 a.m. –Making Sense of Money: Money Basics – Learn about the strategies you can use to build a budget and safely manage your credit.

April 9 at 10:30 a.m. – Credit Reports and Scores Demystified – Find out how credit reports and scores are used, what you should be looking for when reading your credit reports and some of the common credit myths.

April 16 at 10:30 a.m. – How to Start Building Credit – If you don't have a credit history, it can be hard to get a loan, a credit card or approved for an apartment. There are a few ways you can start building credit now even when you have little-to-no history.

April 23 at 10:30 a.m. – Cybersecurity in 4 Simple Steps – Cybersecurity doesn't have to be difficult. These four easy steps will boost your protection against cyber criminals.

April 30 at 10:30 am. – How to Read Your Electric Bill –You may be looking at your electric bill and wondering what is on it. Learn about the charges, rates and other information that may appear on your bill.

Follow SCDCA on Facebook and X to receive financial literacy tips throughout April and learn ways to protect your personal identifying information. SCDCA also advocates for financial literacy by partnering with programs such as LifeSmarts, a consumer program for teens, and providing free education to consumers with weekly webinars, publications and presentations. For more free financial literacy resources for teachers, parents, children and teens, visit the SCDCA Consumer Resources page.

About SCDCA

Established in 1974, DCA has fifty years of experience in protecting South Carolina consumers while recognizing those businesses that act honestly and fairly. Cultivating a marketplace comprised of well-informed consumers and businesses prevents deceptive and unfair business practices, allows legitimate business activity to flourish, resulting in the promotion of competition and a healthier economy.

