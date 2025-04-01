Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, March 31, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of March 31, 2025 include the following:

Tuesday, April 1 at 9:00 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will speak at the 2025 South Carolina Innovation Awareness Month – Kickoff Breakfast, Palmetto Club, McMeekin Room, 1231 Sumter Street, Columbia, S.C.

Tuesday, April 1 at 9:30 AM: Gov. McMaster will oversee a State Fiscal Accountability Authority meeting, Edgar Brown Building, Room 252, 1205 Pendleton Street, Columbia, S.C.

Tuesday, April 1 at 11:00 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will speak at Higher Education Day, State House, North Steps, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, April 2 at 10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will attend the United States Supreme Court oral arguments for Medina v. Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, United States Supreme Court, 1 First Street NE, Washington, DC.

Sunday, April 6 at 2:30 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the NASCAR Cup Series race, Goodyear 400, Darlington Raceway, 1301 Harry Byrd Highway, Darlington, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster's Weekly Schedule: March 24, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of March 24, 2025 included:

Tuesday, March 25

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

11:30 AM: Gov. McMaster participated in a joint press conference with legislative leadership to discuss income tax reform, State House, second floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the Month of the Military Child Proclamation Presentation, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

4:00 PM: Economic development meeting.

Wednesday, March 26

7:30 AM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the 2025 South Carolina Prayer Breakfast, Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, Exhibit Hall, 1101 Lincoln Street, Columbia, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster attended a press conference for South Carolina Manufacturing Madness – The Coolest Thing Made in SC, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

11:30 AM: Policy meeting.

11:40 AM: Constituent meeting.

12:00 PM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

12:15 PM: Agency meeting.

12:45 PM: Policy meeting.

2:00 PM: Economic development meeting.

3:00 PM: Policy meeting.

4:30 PM: Gov. McMaster presented the Order of the Palmetto to Michael Callahan, The Palmetto Club, 1231 Sumter Street, Columbia, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, March 27

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster attended the Grand Opening of SHL Medical, 7791 Palmetto Commerce Parkway, North Charleston, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

2:45 PM: Agency meeting.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Friday, March 28

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster participated in a briefing with State Emergency Management officials, Gaines Lodge at Table Rock, 233 Table Rock State Park Road, Pickens, S.C.

11:15 AM: Gov. McMaster held a media briefing on the Table Rock Complex Fire, Gaines Lodge at Table Rock, 233 Table Rock State Park Road, Pickens, S.C.