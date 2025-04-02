Devour tools will be showing the made in the USA line of breaching blades at the FDIC International Show

MILWAUKEE BREACHING SAW KIT BY DEVOUR 9INCH SAW AND 5 INCH GRINDER Cut Faster Cut Everything with the Breaching Blade by Devour Devour Breaching Blades come in 2 sizes 9 inch and 4.5 inch

GOVERNMENT TESTED AND APPROVED. THE BREACHER BLADES FOR FIREMEN, LAW ENFORCEMENT, AND THE MILITARY HAVE NOW BEEN PUT INTO A BREACHING KIT BY DEVOUR

"Devour's Diamond Breaching Blades: Cut Faster, have unmatched performance. Wholly and proudly Made in America for 25 years'" stated Dave Noggle, CEO of NUTEK.” — Ty Whitacre V.P Business Development Devour

FT. WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Devour's Diamond Breaching Blades: Proudly and entirely Made in America," remarked Dave Noggle, CEO of NUTEK.

Government-approved Breaching Kits and Blades will be showcased at THE FDIC SHOW from APRIL 7-12, 2025. The unveiling of new Devour breaching kits at the F.D.I.C. International Show will include six Devour Diamond Breaching Blades 3 nine-inch and 3 five-inch blades. A 9-inch saw from Milwaukee or DeWalt, a 5-inch grinder, four batteries, a dual charging station, and a custom Pelican case designed for fire professionals, military, law enforcement, and demolition.

With the announcement of Devour's Diamond Breaching Blades, the company has unveiled a product specifically designed for firefighters, military personnel, and law enforcement. These blades offer unmatched performance and are engineered to cut through various materials, including bulletproof glass and Humvee doors.

Dave Noggle, CEO of NUTEK, the parent company of Devour Tools, stated, "Our diamond breaching blades are crafted to cut through everything from bulletproof glass and rebar steel to tactical Humvee doors. They are engineered for unmatched cutting speed, making every second count in life-saving situations."

Ty Whitacre, V.P. of Business Development at Devour Tools, added, "Our blades are tested against the leading blades on the market. They were then retested using AI modeling for speed, durability, and cutting performance and field-tested by SWAT, Fire, Rescue, Military, and Demolition crews."

The new Devour breaching kits, featuring six Devour Diamond Breaching Blades, a Milwaukee or DeWalt 9-inch saw, a 5-inch grinder, four batteries, a dual charging station, and a custom Pelican case, will be revealed at the F.D.I.C. International Show.

For further inquiries or to qualify for a testing blade, contact Ty Whitacre in the marketing department at (260)438-4491. Ensure you’re equipped with industry-leading breaching, rescue diamond blades, and Breaching Kits.

Devour Tools Breaching Blades made in America and Kits sourced in American

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.