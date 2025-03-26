Devour New U.S.A. made breaching blades and Breaching kits for expedited breaching and Life Savings operations.

For faster Breaching use the Devour Breaching Saw Blades and Kits When time counts the Breaching Diamond Blade BY DEVOUR IS THE ANSWER Devour Breaching Blades come in 2 sizes 9 inch and 4.5 inch

Devour is dedicated to strengthening relationships with fire and rescue departments, law enforcement agencies, and the U.S. military and Federal Agencies.

FT. WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Our recent NOBLE TR/EX show in March 2025 in Washington, D.C. featured advancements in fire and rescue, military, and law enforcement products. It highlighted the new Devour Breacher Blades manufactured in the U.S.A. Numerous visitors expressed interest in the technology and its applications for expedited breaching operations. " Tom Noble, NOBLE’s CEO, reported highly positive feedback from attendees and our team members.

At the upcoming FDIC International show in Indianapolis, Indiana, in April, Devour will present its new Breaching Kit, which includes a 5-inch grinder/saw, a 9-inch saw, four batteries, a dual charger, three 9-inch breacher blades, three 4.5 inch breaching blades, and a sling, all packed in a custom foamed Pelican case for transport and protection.

“The team at Devour is dedicated to strengthening relationships with fire and rescue departments, law enforcement agencies, and the U.S. military and Federal Agencies. These partnerships are essential for promoting the innovative capabilities of the Breaching Blade for faster breaching,” Ty Whitacre, Head of Business Development for Devour, stated, adding that the outcome exceeded expectations by showcasing the value of our technology and the new Breacher Blade. Devour is eager to present its advanced Breaching Kit at the FDIC International show in April.”

Presentations and hands-on demonstrations highlighted Breaching Blade's capabilities, attracting a diverse audience and generating interest in trial orders, continuing education classes, as well as additional cutting demonstrations, and signed up for a free 4.5 inch MADE IN AMERICA blade for coming by the booth or contacting Devour.

“Building on the success of the NOBLE TR/EX show, we are strategically positioned to maximize our outreach and impact at upcoming industry events and Devour is preparing for another significant opportunity: the FDIC International Show,” remarked Mark Robinson, marketing and business strategy consultant at Devour Tools.

The Breacher Blade can cut through various hard materials without changing blades, including steel doors, car doors, windows, iron, hurricane, bulletproof glass, steel locks, rebar, cement, various sandwiched materials, HUMVEES, and roofs.

According to Dave Noggle, president of NUTEK, Devour's parent company, the blades were developed with assistance from AI engineering and extensive testing conducted by firefighters, Navy SEALs, and law enforcement personnel. The process involves a "method unique to our company that includes diamond counts and a unique low-heat electroplating process manufactured 100 percent in the U.S.A."

"Electroplating diamonds onto steel is a galvanic method that deposits diamonds on steel using a chemical solution. This technique creates a very dense layer of diamonds on the steel, strengthening the tool and enabling it to grind through even the most challenging materials. Devour exclusively develops and utilizes a variation of this method, distinguishing the company from its competitors and providing a competitive advantage. It's the unique factor that sets Devours products apart." Zak Noggle head of production Devour Tools

Contact Devour Tools or Noble NOBLE through their sales or continuing education departments for inquiries about organizing cutting demonstrations.

Ty Whitacre- Devour Tools - 260-438-4491

NOBLE- Sales and Education-1-877 999-1911

Devour Tools Breaching Blades made in America and Kits sourced in American

Legal Disclaimer:

