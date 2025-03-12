Devour highly anticipated USA Made Breaching Blades and Breaching Kits at FDIC International Show April 7th- April 12th

Cut Faster Cut Everything with the Breaching Blade by Devour MILWAUKEE BREACHING SAW KIT BY DEVOUR 9INCH SAW AND 5 INCH GRINDER Devour Breaching Blades come in 2 sizes 9 inch and 4.5 inch

Devour, a leading manufacturer of diamond saw blades, made in the USA, breaching blades and kits, will be featured in the upcoming FDIC International show

FT. WAYNE , IN, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Devour, a leading manufacturer of tactical and rescue diamond saw blades, is excited to announce the debut of its new U.S.A.-made breaching blades and breaching saw/ grinder kits at the upcoming FDIC International show in April. This highly anticipated event will showcase the latest advancements in fire and rescue, military, and law enforcement products for breaching and rescue. Devour is proud to be a part of this show as it draws worldwide and features some of the most innovative and essential products and companies in the Fire and Rescue world.

Devour Breacher Blades are designed to expedite breaching operations for first responders and tactical teams. Made in the U.S.A. with high-quality materials, these blades are constructed to withstand the most challenging conditions and deliver reliable performance when it matters most. The blades are available in various sizes to meet breaching situations and tactical needs.

At the recent NOBLE TREX show in March 2023, held in Washington, D.C., the Devour Breacher Blades attracted much attention from visitors. Many were impressed by the blades' durability and effectiveness in cutting and expressed interest in learning more about the new breaching blade. With the upcoming display at the FDIC International show, attendees can witness the blades in action and speak with Devour representatives about the breaching blades and Breaching Kits features and benefits and how they can save time and lives.

The Devour Breacher Blades and two new Breaching Kits (DeWalt 9" Saw and 5" Grinder) and the Milwaukee will be showcased at the F.D.I.C. Show April 7th-12th in Indianapolis, IN, highlighting technology and its applications for expedited breaching operations. Mark Robinson Marketing Devour.

Devour is committed to equipping first responders and tactical teams with the best tools to help them carry out their essential duties. The new U.S.A.-made breaching blades and kits exemplify this commitment, and the company is eager to showcase them at the FDIC International show. Attendees can visit the Devour booth to learn more about these products and discover how they can enhance their breaching operations. Ty Whitacre V.P. B.D.

According to Dave Noggle, president of NUTEK, Devour's parent company, the blades were developed with the assistance of AI engineering and extensive testing by firefighters, Navy SEALs, and law enforcement personnel. The process employs a "method unique to our company" that incorporates diamond counts and a distinctive low-heat electroplating method, all manufactured in the U.S.A.

Devour's highly anticipated USA-made breaching Blades and Kits will be unveiled at the FDIC International show, which will take place from April 7th to 12th, 2025, at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis. Devour invites all attendees to visit their booth to view the new breaching blades and kits in person.

For more information about Devour and its products, please visit their website at www.devourtools.com or contact Ty Whitacre at 260-438-4491. For sales or education inquiries, visit www.NOBLE.com or call 877-999-1911.

