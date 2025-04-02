Trident IoT Unveils Revolutionary Software Development Kits for Z-Wave/ZWLR and Zigbee RF SoCs

By offering a robust and developer-friendly SDK, we are enabling our customers to bring superior IoT products to market with increased efficiency and reduced complexity.” — Mariusz Malkowski, CTO at Trident IoT

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trident IoT is proud to announce the release of its highly anticipated Software Development Kits (SDKs) for its latest line of Z-Wave/ZWLR and Zigbee RF System-on-Chips (SoCs). These cutting-edge SDKs are designed by developers, for developers, to streamline and accelerate the creation of innovative IoT solutions.With a strong commitment to empowering product development, Trident IoT’s new SDKs provide an intuitive and efficient platform for building, testing, and deploying IoT applications. At the core of device development is ELCap, Trident IoT’s powerful command-line development tool, enabling seamless management of Trident SDKs. ELCap offers a user-friendly interface for developing, building, and flashing Trident SoC-based projects, all from a single, cohesive application.For gateways, Z-Way Controller SDK by Trident is the solution. Multi-protocol, multi-OS development kit ranging from C-Libraries up to a full stack implementation.“Our goal is to make IoT development easier, faster, and more predictable,” said Mariusz Malkowski, CTO at Trident IoT. “By offering a robust and developer-friendly SDK, we are enabling our customers to bring superior IoT products to market with increased efficiency and reduced complexity.”Whether for smart home devices, gateways, or other advanced wireless IoT applications, Trident IoT’s SDKs deliver unparalleled performance and ease of use. With support for multiple operating systems developers can now build scalable, high-performance solutions with confidence.Trident IoT invites developers, engineers, and industry partners to explore the new SDKs and experience firsthand how they can accelerate IoT innovation. For more information and to get started, visit www.tridentiot.com or email sales@tridentiot.com.About Trident IoTTrident IoT is a different kind of semiconductor company, founded by a team of IoT veterans with over a century of industry experience. Focused on IoT silicon and tools, design and development support, and US-based certification services, Trident IoT is committed to simplifying the product development journey. Built by developers for developers, Trident IoT’s mission is to enable customers to achieve faster revenue growth with simply better products.

