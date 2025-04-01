Pop Singer-Songwriter CARA to Release New Single 'TEARS' from Upcoming Album The Kronicles

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pop singer-songwriter CARA is preparing to release her latest single, “TEARS,” a track that reflects her emotional journey following the loss of two close family members. Written during a period of intense grief and self-reflection, “TEARS” explores emotions of sorrow, confusion, love, loss, and the search for life’s meaning. Given the theme of the song, listeners dealing with life’s complexities will naturally be drawn to it.

“TEARS” follows the success of her previous single, “BLVD,” which introduced audiences to her upcoming album, The Kronicles. “BLVD” combines pop and trap influences with a classical flute element, showcasing CARA’s musical versatility. The track highlights the emotional highs and lows of life in Los Angeles and premiered alongside a colorful music video that visually captured the city’s complexity.

The Kronicles, CARA’s upcoming album, takes on a more introspective tone compared to her earlier work. Inspired by her personal experiences, The Kronicles features elements of grief and empowerment. Each track reflects a “chapter” in her life, accompanied by visuals and interviews that will be available on her website soon. As the album’s sole writer, creative director, and executive producer, CARA ensures her vision remains authentic and impactful.

The album will also feature “CARA KUSH,” a special collaboration with the late Gangsta Boo (Lola Chantrelle Mitchell) of Three 6 Mafia, who was a close friend and mentor to CARA. The two shared a strong bond and Gangsta Boo’s presence on the track reflects their friendship and CARA’s journey to empowerment as a woman in the cannabis industry.

While the release date for The Kronicles has yet to be announced, “TEARS” is set to debut in the coming months. Fans can anticipate additional music videos and performances leading up to the album's launch.

For more information, visit CARA’s official website https://officialcara.com and social media platforms https://www.instagram.com/caraofficial/.

