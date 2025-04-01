BCI B West// Sexual Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B4001681

TROOPER: Cody Allison

STATION: BCI Troop B West

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: December 2024- February 2025

LOCATION: Shrewsbury, VT

VIOLATION: Sexual Assault

ACCUSED: Joseph Marro

AGE: 63

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shrewsbury, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 02/27/2025, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to a residence in Shrewsbury, VT for a report of a domestic assault. Their investigation led to the discovery of a sexual assault allegation, made by the same victim against Joseph Marro (63) of Shrewsbury, VT. Detective Troopers from the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Troop B West investigated the sexual assault allegation, and subsequently charged Marro. Marro was flash cited in Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility to be arraigned on 04/01/2025 at 12:30 PM.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE: 04/01/2025

COURT: Rutland Criminal Division

LODGED – LOCATION: Y, (was already lodged on prior, separate charge)

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: N

Det. Tpr. Cody Allison

Vermont State Police

BCI B West- Rutland SIU

(802) 585-5817