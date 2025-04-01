BCI B West// Sexual Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B4001681
TROOPER: Cody Allison
STATION: BCI Troop B West
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: December 2024- February 2025
LOCATION: Shrewsbury, VT
VIOLATION: Sexual Assault
ACCUSED: Joseph Marro
AGE: 63
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shrewsbury, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 02/27/2025, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to a residence in Shrewsbury, VT for a report of a domestic assault. Their investigation led to the discovery of a sexual assault allegation, made by the same victim against Joseph Marro (63) of Shrewsbury, VT. Detective Troopers from the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Troop B West investigated the sexual assault allegation, and subsequently charged Marro. Marro was flash cited in Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility to be arraigned on 04/01/2025 at 12:30 PM.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE: 04/01/2025
COURT: Rutland Criminal Division
LODGED – LOCATION: Y, (was already lodged on prior, separate charge)
BAIL: N
MUG SHOT: N
Det. Tpr. Cody Allison
Vermont State Police
BCI B West- Rutland SIU
(802) 585-5817
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.