Construction Activity Prompts Closure on SR 93 in Sullivan County

Motorists traveling on State Route 93 in Sullivan County should be aware of road construction activities that will affect traffic.

Beginning at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 2, State Route 93 will be temporarily closed in both directions between Murrell Lane and State Route 347 (Lone Star Road) as crews perform blasting operations near the intersection of Derby Drive. Blasting operations will occur in this same location at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 4.

These closures are expected to last approximately 20 minutes. However, due to the blast area's proximity to State Route 93, the road closures may be extended as crews clear the roadway of debris. Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

This schedule is contingent on favorable weather conditions. Motorists are advised to expect delays and use extreme caution in this area as workers will be present.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and “Know Before You Go!” by checking travel conditions before leaving for their destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.