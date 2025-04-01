Wyoming Department of Education Launches Application for ESA Education Service Providers

The Wyoming Department of Education will launch the Education Service Provider (ESP) application for service providers and vendors at 1 p.m. MDT on April 1. Organizations interested in providing goods or services through the Wyoming ESA Program can apply on the ESA website. Schools, including online institutions and colleges, that will be charging tuition and fees to ESA students must email wde-esa@wyo.gov to receive a custom registration link.

An ESP Handbook and an FAQ document will help providers and schools navigate the program.

All interested parties are encouraged to sign up for ESA Updates for the latest information.

The ESA program, established by the Wyoming Education Savings Account Act in 2024 was subsequently amended by the Steamboat Legacy Scholarship Act and signed into law on March 4, 2025. It is designed to empower families by providing them with greater educational choices for their children in pre-K through grade 12.

Eligible students will receive $7,000 annually, beginning in the 2025-26 school year, for various educational expenses, including private school tuition, curriculum, tutoring, extra-curricular activities, and other approved education-related costs. All families with students in kindergarten through grade 12 qualify for these scholarships regardless of income. Families with pre-kindergarten students must have a household income at or below 250% of the federal poverty guidelines to qualify for these scholarships.

– END –

Media Contact:

Linda Finnerty, Chief Communications Officer

307-777-2053

linda.finnerty@wyo.gov