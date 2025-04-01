Learn to fish with MDC in Columbia April 15 and 22

Body

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Explore the world of fishing with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) at two separate Discover Nature-Fishing events in Columbia. Discover Nature-Fishing is a hands-on, four-part series that helps new anglers gain the skills and confidence they need to begin fishing on their own. Each of these free events will cover two parts of the series, and they will be held at the Boone County Nature School.

On April 15, from 5:30-7:00 p.m., participants will learn parts of a fishing pole, how to cast, how to fasten tackle, and how to release a fish as a part of Lesson 1. During Lesson 2, participants will learn how to tie fishing knots and how to secure bait on hooks. Register for the first two lessons at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/49k.

The second event will cover Lessons 3 and 4, and it will be held on April 22, from 5:30-7:00 p.m. Lesson 3 will teach participants about aquatic habitats, food webs, and basic biology for common Missouri fish. Lesson 4 will share about Missouri’s freshwater ecosystems, common fish, artificial lures, and fishing regulations in the Show-Me State. Register for Lessons 3 and 4 at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/494.

Fishing equipment and bait will be provided. Please wear close-toed shoes. A fishing license is not required for this event. This event is designed for participants ages 7 and older, and families are encouraged to participate. Students who complete all 4 Discover Nature-Fishing Lessons will go home with a free fishing reward to encourage fishing with the family.

Questions about these events can be sent to Jenna Stiek at jenna.stiek@mdc.mo.gov. The Boone County Nature School is located at 8989 South Tom Bass Road in Columbia.