MDC invites hunters to learn about bow hunting at a virtual event on Aug. 21

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Join Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) educators online to learn about bow hunting at a virtual event Aug. 21 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Experienced instructors from MDC will discuss wildlife identification, habitat, regulations, safety, and more!

This event is open to all ages, and registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4ts. Once registered, participants will be emailed the link to join this online class on the morning of Aug. 21. Be sure to check your spam or junk box for the email. Questions about this event can be sent to Ashley Edwards at Ashley.edwards@mdc.mo.gov.

Learn more about hunting in Missouri at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Gx.