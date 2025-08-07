Wildlife photographer Danny Brown to give presentation at Powder Valley Nature Center Aug. 19

Body

KIRKWOOD, Mo.— “I strive for exceptional images of common critters rather than mediocre images of rare critters.” That’s the guiding principle to which local wildlife photographer Danny Brown attributes his success.

Brown will present Moments in Nature, a collection and discussion of his wildlife images on Tuesday, Aug. 19 from 7 – 8:30 p.m. at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Powder Valley Nature Center. The program is free and open to anyone age 8 years and up.

Brown is a photographer and writer from Union specializing in Missouri wildlife. In 2006, he began photographing wildlife that he encountered while hunting. By 2010 Brown had given up hunting all together to make more time for wildlife photography. Since then, he has published over 50 photo essays in the Missouri Conservationist magazine, including several cover stories and features.

His photos have been featured in magazines across the country, including Birds and Blooms, Birdwatching, Ducks Unlimited, Audubon, National Wildlife, and various state conservation magazines and calendars. His images have been published in several books, including two National Geographic bird guides.

Visitors will have the chance to see Brown’s celebrated photography on the large, high-resolution screen in Powder Valley’s auditorium. He will share technical tips about how he “makes the shot.” He will also reveal insights into how to locate critters and photograph them with minimal intrusion into their daily activities. Brown will also explain his simple approach to image post-processing that has served him well over the last two decades.

Moments in Nature with Danny Brown is a free program; however advanced registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4tR. The program is sponsored by Missouri Nature and Environmental Photographers (MoNEP).

Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center is located at 11715 Cragwold Road in Kirkwood, near the intersection of I-270 and I-44.

Stay informed of MDC latest programs by going to the MDC St. Louis regional events page at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4yq.