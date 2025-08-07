Discover nature at MDC Twin Pines free Family Fishing Day on Aug. 16 in Winona

Body

WINONA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Twin Pines Conservation Center will host Family Fishing Day from 9 a.m. to noon on Aug. 16, with door prizes, permit-free fishing, and lunch.

“This is an opportunity for families to fish together in the pond, enjoy nature-themed activities and really discover nature together,” said MDC Naturalist Wendy Lott.

Registration is recommended and can be completed online at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/210224.

The oldest and youngest anglers will be honored as well as anglers who catch the most fish, largest fish, and smallest fish. Door prizes will be available throughout the day, and lunch (hotdogs, chips, cookies, water) will be provided, while supplies last.

No fishing permit is required, and fishing will be catch-and-release only. This event is free to attend.

Twin Pines Conservation Center is located five miles east of Winona on U.S. Highway 60.

Find more free programs near you online at https://mdc.mo.gov/ozarkevents