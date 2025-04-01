Next round of Credentials to Careers Grant applications open April 1

Iowa school districts can offer students opportunities to earn real-world, industry-recognized credentials by applying for a Credentials to Careers Grant starting April 1. This second round of competitive grants will support Iowa school districts in aligning secondary career and technical education programs with industry-recognized credentials and labor market value.

Industry-recognized credentials (IRC) are valuable tools that allow students to earn education- and work-related credentials that verify skill mastery and educational attainment, empowering them to secure meaningful and sustainable employment in Iowa. Vetted by employers and endorsed by a nationally recognized trade association or organization in a particular industry, these credentials are available across many career pathways, including health sciences, information technology, construction, manufacturing, child development, culinary and business.

The grant application is now available on IowaGrants.gov through May 30. School districts can apply for grants of up to $50,000, with priority given to districts that have not previously been awarded a Credentials to Careers Grant. Applicants will be screened and scored on the selected criteria for the grant. Schools must complete a separate application for each IRC, and all IRCs must be on the approved list.

In determining awards, district applicants must demonstrate clear, sustainable plans to align one or more existing career and technical education (CTE) pathways with student attainment of IRCs.

If awarded, districts can use the funding to support the costs associated with students earning IRCs. Allowable costs may include student assessment fees, required materials, professional development, instructional equipment and supplies, software and more to support the program and offering of the credential.

By aligning CTE programs with stackable credentials, students can build critical skills to pursue in-demand careers and accelerate further advanced credential or degree attainment. These stackable credentials are portable, can be accumulated over time, build upon previous skills and can help close the skills gap between what employers need and the competencies students possess. These opportunities build upon authentic work-based learning, CTE programs and concurrent enrollment options across Iowa.

Last year, the Iowa Department of Education awarded over $2.5 million to 36 school districts to help students graduate from high school equipped with the skills and training experiences employers seek.

Funding for this second round of Credentials to Career Grant awards is provided through the Department’s Perkins reserve fund provided under the Carl D. Perkins Career and Technical Education Act of 2006, as amended by the Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act (Perkins V).

