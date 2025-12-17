New comprehensive toolkit streamlines health services in Iowa schools, programs

The Iowa Department of Education has officially launched a new resource aimed to optimize the delivery of health services in Iowa schools.

The new online School Nurse Toolkit is a comprehensive resource designed to standardize processes and strengthen the health services workforce. Its contents provide details on how to streamline documentation practices, enhance coordination of services, engage families and improve overall care for students and learners with ongoing health needs and during emergencies or unexpected illnesses or injuries.

“The School Nurse Toolkit is a gamechanger,” said Melissa Walker, Department school nurse administrative consultant. “It gives school nurses and administrators a unified, practical way to improve compliance, safety and communication while supporting students and learners who rely on ongoing health services and medical care by the registered nurse or qualified personnel while in school or in a program.”

Twelve different sections are featured in the School Nurse Toolkit, ranging from topics on delegation of assisted daily living skills to emergency health services to Medicaid eligibility and more. Website links, forms and other resources can also be accessed in the toolkit by schools. By standardizing and outlining student health care needs, administrative duties and other school requirements within the toolkit, licensed school nurses can train and delegate to other qualified staff to safely meet student health needs when appropriate.

“By providing uniform measures and creating sustainable practices, we can ease some of that administrative burden on school nurses and their schools,” Walker said. “Standardization in process ensures students and learners, whether in rural or urban settings, receive equitable, high-quality health services during their school day.”

The full School Nurse Toolkit is available on the Department’s website. Questions regarding the resource can be directed to Melissa Walker at melissa.walker@iowa.gov.