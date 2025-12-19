Certified enrollment for 2025-26 slightly declines, consistent with national trends

The Iowa Department of Education today released 2025 fall certified enrollment numbers for public school districts, as well as numbers reflecting additional options families have chosen, which include open enrollment to a public school outside a family’s resident district, innovative public charter schools and accredited nonpublic schools.

Total fall 2025 certified enrollment for all Iowa public and accredited nonpublic schools was 515,221, down from 520,021 last year. Declining K-12 enrollment is a long-standing national trend driven by lower birth rates and fewer students progressing from grade to grade. Public school district and public charter school certified enrollment—nearly 92% of Iowa’s total certified enrollment—declined slightly to 473,329, a decrease of 1.53%. State projections developed prior to the passing of the Students First Education Savings Account (ESA) program, showed a downward trend in public school enrollment starting in the 2023-24 school year. Likewise, the National Center for Education Statistics projects enrollment at public schools to decrease by 2.7 million students by 2031, a decrease of almost 5% nationally.

Iowa families are empowered to choose the education option that best meets their child’s unique needs. While the vast majority of Iowa families chose to send their child to their high-quality neighborhood public school in 2025, more than one out of six students selected other school choice options available through open enrollment to a public school outside a family’s resident district, innovative public charter schools and accredited nonpublic schools.

More than 44,500 public school students open enrolled in another public school outside of their home district, representing about 9% of total 2025 certified enrollment. Additionally, certified enrollment at Iowa accredited nonpublic schools was 41,892, up from 39,356 last year, representing just over 8% of total 2025 certified enrollment. Enrollment at public charter schools was 1,172, representing less than 1% of total 2025 certified enrollment. A total of 41,044 participants used their Students First ESA at an accredited nonpublic school as of the Oct. 1 certified enrollment date.

A breakdown of public school districts that have students choosing a public school option other than their residentially assigned public school is as follows:

No districts had fewer than 10 students choosing to open enroll to another public district or public charter.

64.6% of districts (n=210) had 11-99 students choosing to open enroll to another public district or public charter.

35.4% of districts (n=115) had 100 or more students choosing to open enroll to another public district or public charter.

A breakdown of public school districts that have ESA participants who reside within their district boundaries is as follows:

11.1% of districts (n=36) had no ESA students living within their district boundaries.

34.2% of districts (n=111) had 1-10 ESA students living within their district boundaries.

32.6% of districts (n=106) had 11-99 ESA students living within their district boundaries.

22.2% of districts (n=72) had 100 or more ESA students living within their boundaries.

The number of participants using their ESA differs from the total number of applications that were approved by the Sept. 30 program close date. Some participants withdrew prior to the Oct. 1 certified enrollment date and others had an approved ESA but did not use it.

The certified enrollment count is a snapshot in time, taken on the first day of October every year or the following Monday if the first falls on a weekend. Certified enrollment is used to determine funding for public schools and differs slightly from the actual headcount of students enrolled. Certified enrollment in October of any given year drives funding for the next fiscal year. Fall 2025 numbers will be used to determine public school funding for the 2026-27 school year.

Certified enrollment for 2025-26 by public school district and accredited nonpublic school, including the number of ESA students by resident school district, is available on the PK-12 Education Statistics page of the Department’s website under Public School Certified Enrollment by District and Nonpublic School Certified Enrollment.