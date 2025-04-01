Attorney General Jackley, AG Coalition Asks Trump Administration To Close Loophole Used For Fentanyl Shipments

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, April 1, 2025

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has joined 25 other Attorneys General in asking the Trump Administration to close a loophole used by drug traffickers to ship Fentanyl into the United States.

“South Dakota law enforcement at all levels seized 18.2 pounds of Fentanyl in 2024, enough to cause the death of every South Dakotan four or five times over,” said Attorney General Jackley. “We need the Trump Administration’s help to stop Fentanyl from coming across our borders and into our states.”

In a letter to U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS) Kristi Noem and Acting Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Pete Flores, the Attorneys General call for greater scrutiny of an import pilot program called Entry Type 86, which allows small packages to enter the U.S. with minimal customs screening. The Attorneys General are concerned that the program is being used to ship Fentanyl into the United States.

Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman sent the letter along with Attorneys General from the states of Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming.

