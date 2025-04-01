Celebrating April as Bilingual and Multilingual Advocacy Month: Maine DOE Highlights Seal of Biliteracy Growth and Seeks Your Input

April is National Bilingual and Multilingual Learner Advocacy Month, a time to celebrate the incredible benefits of multilingualism and raise awareness about language learning across our communities. The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is proud to honor and promote the Seal of Biliteracy, a nationally-recognized credential that celebrates students who demonstrate proficiency in English and at least one additional language. This recognition not only affirms academic achievement but also opens doors to expanded opportunities in college, career, and beyond.

As the state continues to expand and enhance the Seal of Biliteracy program in Maine, the department is excited to share key highlights from the 2023-2024 school year. According to the Maine Seal of Biliteracy dashboard, more than 391 students earned the Seal of Biliteracy, demonstrating proficiency in 24 languages, reflecting Maine’s growing cultural and linguistic diversity. Students earning the Seal of Biliteracy have reported increased confidence and a competitive advantage in college admissions and job searches.

The Seal of Biliteracy is a valuable asset for students transitioning to higher education or entering the workforce. Many colleges and universities offer credit for students who earn the Seal of Biliteracy. Institutions such as the University of Maine campuses in Farmington, Machias, and Orono offer six credits, while the University of Southern Maine and Southern Maine Community College offer eight credits, with additional credits for advanced low or above proficiency levels. Husson University also offers six credits.

Awarded at the school administrative unit (SAU) level, the Seal of Biliteracy allows schools to tailor support to meet students’ needs. Increasingly, employers recognize multilingualism as an asset in the global economy.

The current Seal of Biliteracy dashboard and manual can be found here. It provides essential information to guide the application process. The deadline to submit current-year applications is July 31, 2025. Don’t miss the opportunity to celebrate and validate your students’ multilingual achievements!

The Maine DOE wants to hear from you! Your voice is essential in helping us to improve and expand outreach around the Seal of Biliteracy. By completing the Expanding Access to the Seal of Biliteracy: Outreach & Awareness Feedback Form, you can help to ensure that the department’s materials are clear, accessible, and relevant for all students, families, and SAUs.

Additionally, the department is excited to announce collaboration with Bowdoin College through its Public Service Summer Fellowship program. This summer, an intern will work with the Maine DOE to create new outreach materials designed to broaden awareness and participation in the Seal of Biliteracy program statewide.

Let’s continue working together to celebrate multilingualism, promote cultural understanding, and support Maine students as they prepare for success in a global world!

For questions about the Seal of Biliteracy, please contact Melanie Junkins, Maine DOE Multilingual and Bilingual Education Specialist, at melanie.junkins@maine.gov.