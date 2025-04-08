ECCO Medical Launches ECCO Vein Center to Bring Comprehensive Minimally Invasive Vein Care To Colorado’s Front Range

Ecco Vein Center at ECCO Medical

DENVER, PUEBLO, CO, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ECCO Medical, Colorado’s leader in minimally invasive, image-guided procedures, is expanding its advanced vein care services to both its Denver and Pueblo locations. This expansion comes in response to the growing need for expert vein treatment, as over 40 million Americans suffer from varicose veins or chronic venous insufficiency—many of whom experience significant discomfort and reduced quality of life.At ECCO Medical, we believe in precision medicine and compassionate care. ECCO Vein Center embodies this mission by providing focused venous health services designed to relieve symptoms, restore mobility, and improve quality of life.Understanding Venous Disease: Know the SymptomsChronic venous insufficiency (CVI) and varicose veins affect millions of Americans, often going undiagnosed until symptoms worsen. ECCO Vein Center encourages patients to be aware of common signs of venous disease, including:Aching, tired, or heavy legsLeg swelling, particularly at the end of the dayBurning, throbbing, or cramping in the legsSkin discoloration around the anklesRestless legs at nightSlow-healing wounds or ulcers near the anklesIf you’re experiencing these symptoms, early diagnosis and treatment can prevent complications and significantly improve daily comfort.“Too often, people think varicose veins are just a cosmetic issue, but untreated vein disease can lead to serious health problems,” Dr. Aaron Kovaleski, Founder of ECCO Medical added. “Our goal is to educate and treat patients using the best techniques available, so they can get back to living without discomfort.”Accurate Diagnosis with Advanced ImagingECCO Vein Center offers comprehensive vein evaluations, including detailed ultrasound imaging performed by experienced specialists. Our specialized IR Nurse Practitioners use ultrasound to map out diseased veins and pinpoint the root cause of venous insufficiency. This non-invasive diagnostic process is quick, painless, and completed right in our office.Cutting-Edge, Minimally Invasive TreatmentsECCO Vein Center specializes in modern, outpatient procedures that require no hospital stay and minimal downtime. Our treatment options include:Endovenous Laser Therapy ( EVLT ): A safe, effective laser procedure that closes off faulty veins and reroutes blood flow to healthy veins.Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA): Uses radiofrequency energy delivered via catheter to collapse diseased veins, promoting healthy circulation.Ultrasound-Guided Foam Sclerotherapy: A targeted injection that treats both varicose and spider veins by causing them to collapse and fade.VenaSeal™ Closure System: A unique, medical-grade adhesive that seals veins without the need for heat or anesthesia.Microphlebectomy: Removes large varicose veins through tiny skin incisions with minimal discomfort and quick recovery.All treatments are performed in-office, typically taking less than an hour, allowing most patients to return to normal activities the same day.Why Choose ECCO Medical & ECCO Vein Center?ECCO Medical and ECCO Vein Center stand out for their commitment to patient-centered care. Our team of highly specialized IR Nurse Practitioners and board-certified interventional radiologists deliver customized treatment plans designed for optimal outcomes with minimal risk. From your first consultation through follow-up care, you can trust ECCO to provide advanced medical care in a welcoming, comfortable environment.ECCO Vein Center’s approach is non-surgical, minimally invasive, and focused on helping patients get back to living life fully—free from leg pain, swelling, and the visible signs of venous disease.Don’t Let Vein Symptoms Slow You DownIf varicose veins, leg pain, or swelling are holding you back, ECCO Vein Center can help. Schedule a consultation at our Denver or Pueblo locations today by visiting eccoveincenter.com.About ECCO Medical:ECCO Medical is Colorado’s leader in minimally invasive, image-guided procedures. Staffed by board-certified interventional radiologists and IR Nurse Practitioners, ECCO Medical specializes in advanced treatments for vein disease, uterine fibroids, enlarged prostate, and more. With convenient locations in Denver and Pueblo, ECCO Medical delivers expert, compassionate care in a comfortable outpatient setting, using the latest medical technology to help patients live healthier, more active lives without surgery.

