Embolization Goes Mainstream: ECCO Medical Leads the Charge in Minimally Invasive Endovascular Treatments

From BPH to uterine fibroids & knee pain, ECCO Medical is revolutionizing outpatient care with concierge-level service and life-changing non-surgical treatments

Many of our patients come to us saying they’d never heard of embolization. That’s why we’ve made it our mission to get the word out — because once people understand the option, they often choose it.” — Aaron Kovaleski, M.D.

LONE TREE & PUEBLO, CO, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A revolution in healthcare is underway, and ECCO Medical is at the forefront. Once a little-known treatment option performed quietly behind the scenes in hospitals, embolization is now going mainstream as patients demand minimally invasive alternatives to traditional surgery. ECCO Medical, led by interventional radiologist Dr. Aaron Kovaleski, is pioneering this shift by making embolization widely accessible and educating the public about its powerful benefits.Minimally Invasive. Maximum Results.Embolization, a technique that blocks blood flow to targeted areas through a catheter inserted into the vascular system, is becoming the preferred treatment choice for a wide range of conditions — from uterine fibroids and enlarged prostates to joint pain , hemorrhoids, chronic foot pain, tumors, and even liver cancer. Unlike open surgery, embolization offers shorter recovery times, lower risk of complications, and no need for general anesthesia.“Patients are realizing they don’t need to go under the knife for many of the conditions that used to require surgery,” says Dr. Kovaleski. “With embolization, we can treat these conditions from the inside out, often in an outpatient setting.”Bringing Interventional Radiology Front and CenterHistorically, interventional radiologists (IRs) were known as the “doctor’s doctor,” working behind the scenes in hospitals to assist surgeons and specialists with image-guided vascular procedures. But that’s changing. Thanks to efforts from physicians like Dr. Kovaleski and clinics like ECCO Medical, IR is now front and center — and patients are taking notice.A National Voice for Patient EducationDr. Kovaleski has become a nationally respected leader in the field, not just for his technical expertise, but for his dedication to patient education. Through community outreach, media engagement, and an emphasis on direct-to-patient communication, ECCO Medical has helped thousands of people understand embolization as a viable, life-changing alternative.“Many of our patients come to us saying they’d never heard of embolization until recently,” Dr. Kovaleski explains. “That’s why we’ve made it our mission to get the word out — because once people understand the option, they often choose it.”Advanced Imaging for Safer, More Precise Patient CareECCO Medical is also a recognized technology leader, becoming the first outpatient-based lab (OBL) in the region to acquire the GE Allia system—one of the most advanced image-guidance platforms in the world. This state-of-the-art technology delivers exceptional precision during procedures, allowing physicians to visualize anatomy in real time with greater clarity and lower radiation exposure. By investing in cutting-edge tools like the GE Allia, ECCO Medical continues to raise the bar for safety, accuracy, and patient outcomes in outpatient vascular care.Wide-Ranging Treatments Without Open SurgeryECCO Medical specializes in a broad spectrum of embolization treatments, including:• Uterine Fibroid Embolization (UFE)• Pelvic Congestion Syndrome Embolization (PCSE)• Prostate Artery Embolization (PAE)• Genicular Artery Embolization (GAE) for knee pain• Hemorrhoid Embolization• Plantar Fasciitis Embolization (PFE)• Transarterial Chemoembolization (TACE) for liver tumorsAll procedures are performed without open surgery, offering patients faster recovery, fewer complications, and minimal disruption to their lives.Concierge-Level Care That Goes Beyond the ProcedureIn addition to its advanced clinical offerings, ECCO Medical provides a concierge-style patient experience. From managing insurance pre-authorizations to coordinating transportation, ECCO removes common barriers to care. For patients traveling from out of town, the clinic has secured pre-negotiated discount rates at a hotel conveniently located next door — making the entire treatment journey as seamless and stress-free as possible.Redefining the Future of Outpatient Vascular CareAs embolization continues to gain traction as a mainstream solution, ECCO Medical stands as a leading example of innovation, patient-first care, and the future of minimally invasive treatment.About ECCO MedicalECCO Medical is Colorado’s premier outpatient interventional radiology center, specializing in minimally invasive, image-guided treatments. Founded by Dr. Aaron Kovaleski, ECCO is committed to delivering cutting-edge care with a personal touch — redefining what’s possible in modern medicine.For more information, visit www.eccomedical.com or call 303) 647-1581.

