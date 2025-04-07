Nékter Juice Bar Opens Doors in Beaverton, Offering Clean, Healthy Eats and Grand Opening Event

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., guests will enjoy $5 select smoothies and juices and a chance to win free Nekter for 1 month.

BEAVERTON, OR, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nékter Juice Bar® , an award-winning modern juice bar concept, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location in the Murrayhill Marketplace Shopping Center (14637 SW Teal Blvd). This location brings its commitment to clean, fresh, and delicious juices, smoothies, and acai bowls to the Beaverton community. The grand opening event will take place on April 19th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.Nékter Juice Bar stands out by offering total ingredient transparency and eliminating artificial flavors, hidden fillers, unnecessary sugars, and overly processed ingredients from its entire menu. Since its inception in 2010, Nékter has been dedicated to providing clean, healthy eating options that taste as good as they make you feel."We believe that healthy should taste good and feel good too. A healthy and balanced lifestyle should be affordable and accessible for anyone who desires to embrace it," said David Barker, Co-Owner of Nékter Murrayhill. "Our handcrafted juices, smoothies, and acai bowls are natural, clean, and always buzzing with the most energizing and nutrient-rich ingredients."Franchisees David and Kelly Barker lead the Beaverton location, which is situated within the Murrayhill Marketplace Shopping Center between Planet Fitness and Safeway. It is perfectly positioned to serve individuals seeking a quick, healthy option during their daily routines. The location offers ample parking and is just across the street from a scenic walking path around Murrayhill Lake, perfect for a post-Nékter stroll."We chose this location because it's local for us, and we love being part of the community," explained Kelly Barker, Co-Owner of Nékter Murrayhill. "We're only a 13-minute drive from our home in Sherwood. We wanted to interact with our community while serving delicious, healthy alternatives that we also enjoy and can stand behind in terms of quality. Nékter is the perfect fit for us."During the grand opening on April 19th, guests will be able to enjoy small superfood smoothies and juices for just $5 and small functional smoothies for only $6*. Additionally, guests will have the chance to enter hourly raffles from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a chance to win 1 month of free Nékter* and more exciting prizes. All are welcome, no RSVP required. However, if you’d like to help Nékter anticipate its staffing needs, please RSVP here Nékter Juice Bar at Murrayhill is a grab-and-go storefront, featuring drink rails only in-store (no seating). Guests can enjoy their juice, smoothie or bowl under the covered patio area nearby or take stroll around Murrayhill Lake across the street. The location also offers third-party delivery with Uber Eats, GrubHub, DoorDash, and Postmates. Nékter Juice Bar at Murrayhill is open Monday thru Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m and Saturday thru Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Summer hours extend closing to 7 p.m during the week and run from Memorial Day Weekend thru Labor Day Weekend.Follow the Nékter Murrayhill store on Instagram or Facebook and download the Nékter loyalty app to start earning juicy rewards today! The app is available for free via the Apple Store or Google Play. To learn more about Nékter and see our full menu, visit www.nekterjuicebar.com *Special pricing for certain smoothies and juices are only available at Murrayhill location during the Grand Opening Celebration and does not cover boosts or additions.*Free Nékter for a month equals to one (1) small smoothie or juice per day for four (4) weeks. Only redeemable at the Murrayhill location.About Nékter Juice BarNékter Juice Bar is a leading national lifestyle brand celebrated for its unwavering dedication to providing clean, fresh, and genuinely healthy handcrafted superfood smoothies, acai bowls, cold-pressed juices, cleanses, and nourishing snacks. With over 300 locations open or coming soon across the U.S., Nékter Juice Bar sets the benchmark for health and wellness in the juice bar industry.Founded in 2010, Nékter Juice Bar emerged as a trailblazer in menu transparency and ingredient integrity, catering to America's growing demand for plant-based, pure, and wholesome food options that align with diverse lifestyles and dietary needs. At Nékter, "healthy" is not just a promise—it's an experience that tastes great, is easily accessible, and is inspiring to anyone seeking to add more wellness into their lives. Guests at Nékter Juice Bar don't just taste the difference; they love the way they feel and know they are enjoying food just like nature intended – but blended!For more information about Nékter, including franchising opportunities, visit www.nekterjuicebar.com

