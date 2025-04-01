Submit Release
Mississippi Lottery Debuts New Scratch-Off Games April 1 – All Fun, No Fooling

Enhanced Mega Millions Game Launches April 5

JACKSON, MISS. – Mississippi retailers will welcome three new instant scratch-off games today April 1. With this latest launch, the Mississippi Lottery will have introduced over 200 scratch-off games since ticket sales began in November 2019. The new April releases include:

  • $1 – Piggy Bank Bucks – A classic game with a tic-tac-toe play style to win up to $500.
  • $5 – Gold Bar Bingo – A bingo lover’s dream with a top prize of $75,000.
  • $10 – Spectacular Riches – A scratch-off with bonus chances to win and a grand prize of $200,000.

All instant scratch-offs are eligible for the Lottery’s 2nd Chance promotion. Enter non-winning tickets at www.mslottery.com/2nd-chance for a second chance at the game’s top prize and check out all the ongoing Bonus Promotions. For more information, visit www.mslottery.com

Enhanced Mega Millions Game Launches April 5

The nationwide draw game Mega Millions introduces key enhancements starting Saturday, April 5. Key changes include:

  • Higher starting jackpots – Now beginning at $50 million
  • Faster-growing jackpots
  • Built-in multiplier on every play – Non-jackpot prizes up to $10 million
  • No more breakeven prizes – Every win is worth at least double your play

The enhanced game’s first drawing will take place on Tuesday, April 8. Each play costs $5, and drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 10 p.m. Central. Tickets are available at Mississippi Lottery-authorized retailers.

Jackpot Update

The jackpot for the Mega Millions drawing tonight is an estimated $29 million, with an estimated cash value of $13.3 million. The jackpot for the Powerball drawing Wednesday, April 2, is an estimated $30 million, with an estimated cash value of $13.9 million while the Lotto America jackpot is an estimated $28.41 million with an estimated cash value of $13.3 million. The jackpot for tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing has increased to an estimated $54 thousand.

