ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp has issued a proclamation declaring April as Second Chance Month in the State of Georgia, reaffirming the state’s commitment to public safety, accountability, and the opportunities that help individuals transition successfully into their communities.

Second Chance Month raises awareness about the challenges justice-involved individuals face when reentering society and highlights the role of reentry services in promoting public safety and long-term success. Each year, millions of individuals return from incarceration and encounter barriers to employment, housing, and essential services. These challenges create obstacles to stability, impact families and communities, and increase the risk of recidivism. Second Chance Month addresses these issues by connecting people with the resources they need to move forward.

The proclamation reinforces the significance of second chances, stating, in part:

“The designation of April as Second Chance Month would contribute to increased public awareness about the need for closure for those who have paid their debt and opportunities for individuals, employers, congregations, and communities to extend second chances…”

The Georgia Department of Community Supervision (DCS) plays a key role in this mission by equipping individuals under supervision with the tools necessary for a successful transition. Through partnerships with local agencies, employers, and service providers, DCS ensures that those under supervision have access to housing, employment, healthcare, and reentry programs that reduce recidivism and enhance public safety.

DCS Commissioner Michael W. Nail emphasized the importance of collaboration:

“Successful reentry starts with strong partnerships and a shared commitment to public safety. DCS works alongside state agencies, community organizations, and local leaders to ensure individuals have access to the resources they need to reintegrate successfully. Second Chance Month highlights the ongoing efforts to provide meaningful opportunities that reduce recidivism and strengthen communities.”

Mary Elliott, DCS Reentry Services Director, added:

“Access to stable housing, employment, and essential services creates the foundation for a successful transition. This month brings attention to these efforts, reinforcing the importance of sustained collaboration and community engagement.”

Throughout April, DCS will host events and highlight statewide collaborations that bridge the gap between justice-involved individuals and the communities they return to. Second Chance Month provides an opportunity for education, advocacy, and action, uniting government agencies, businesses, nonprofits, and local organizations to expand reentry support. Through resource fairs, awareness campaigns, and community partnerships, this initiative reinforces the role of second chances in building safer, stronger communities.

For more information about Second Chance Month events and initiatives, contact [email protected].

The Georgia Department of Community Supervision:

As an integral part of the criminal justice system, DCS protects and serves the state of Georgia through effective and efficient community supervision while providing opportunities for successful outcomes.

For more information, visit dcs.georgia.gov.