Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,496 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,239 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Jackley Confirms Identities Of Bodies Found at Scene of Wessington Springs House Fire

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Monday, March 31, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that the identities have been confirmed of the two bodies recovered last Friday at the scene of a Wessington Springs house fire.

Michial Brodkorb, 51, and Tiffany Knipfer, 45, were identified after autopsies were completed Monday. Both are from Wessington Springs.

“The investigation continues into the cause and manner of death, and the origin of the fire,” said Attorney General Jackley.

South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is leading the investigation. Others assisting are Jerauld County Sheriff Jason Weber, the South Dakota Fire Marshal’s Office, and ATF.

                                                         -30-

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Attorney General Jackley Confirms Identities Of Bodies Found at Scene of Wessington Springs House Fire

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more