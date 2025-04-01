Attorney General Jackley Confirms Identities Of Bodies Found at Scene of Wessington Springs House Fire

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Monday, March 31, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that the identities have been confirmed of the two bodies recovered last Friday at the scene of a Wessington Springs house fire.

Michial Brodkorb, 51, and Tiffany Knipfer, 45, were identified after autopsies were completed Monday. Both are from Wessington Springs.

“The investigation continues into the cause and manner of death, and the origin of the fire,” said Attorney General Jackley.

South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is leading the investigation. Others assisting are Jerauld County Sheriff Jason Weber, the South Dakota Fire Marshal’s Office, and ATF.

-30-